UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Age, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards for Male/Female Candidates

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check eligibility criteria including the gender, marital status, age limit, educational qualification, physical and medical standards for the UPSC NDA & NA 2 2022 Recruitment Process for both male & female candidates.

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria: UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Online Registration has begun on 18th May 2022 on upsconline.nic.in for the recruitment of 400 Vacancies (35 Vacancies for female candidates) in Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). Every year UPSC conducts NDA & NA Exam twice and consists of Written Exam and SSB Interview. Written Examination will be conducted by UPSC on 4th September 2022 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2023.

Below are important dates for UPSC NDA & NA 2 2022 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date 18th May 2022 Check how to apply online UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date 7th June 2022 (Till 6:00 PM) Withdrawal of Application Form 14th to 20th June 2022 (Till 6:00 PM) Download of Admit Card of NDA 2022 Exam 15 Days Before the Exam UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Written Exam (For Both Male & Female Candidates) 4th September 2022 (Sunday) Course Commencement 2nd July 2023

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2022 VACANCIES

UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 03 for female candidates) Air (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

(iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400

Note: Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.

Before applying for the UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Exam, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Recruitment Process:

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Age Limit, Sex, Marital Status

Only unmarried male & female candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2004 and not later than 1st January 2007 are eligible.

Age Limit Age (years) Minimum Age 16.5 years during the commencement of course Maximum Age 19.5 years during the commencement of course

Educational Qualifications as on 24th June 2023

NDA & NA II 2022 Educational Qualification as on 24th June 2023 For Army Wing of National Defence Academy 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

Note:

- Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

- Such candidates who qualify the SSB interview but could not produce Matriculation/10+2 or equivalent certificate in original at the time of SSB interview should forward duly self-attested Photocopies to ‘Directorate General of Recruiting, Army HQ, West Block.III, R.K. Puram, New Delhi110066’ and for Naval Academy candidates to ‘Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI&R Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011’.

Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Get latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Exam

PHYSICAL STANDARDS (For Male Candidates)

Height & weight

The minimum acceptable height is 157 cms (162.5 cms. for Air Force). For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern regions of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable heights will be 5 cms. less. In case of candidates from Lakshadweep the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cms. Height and weight standards are given below:

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for ARMY/AIR FORCE (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable) Height (in cm) Without Shoes Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 15-16 16-17 17-18 18-19 years 152 41 42.5 44 45 155 42 43.5 45.3 47 157 43 45 47 48 160 45 46.5 48 49 162 46 48 50 51 165 48 50 52 53 167 49 51 53 54 170 51 52.5 55 56 173 52.5 54.5 57 58 175 54.5 56 59 60 178 56 58 61 62 180 58.5 60 63 64.5 183 61 62.5 65 66.5

Note:

Height relaxable upto 2.5 cm may be allowed where the Medical Board certifies that the candidate is likely to grow and come up to the required standard on completion of his training.

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for Navy (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable) Height (in cm) Without Shoes 16 years 18 years 20 years 152 44 45 46 155 45 46 47 157 46 47 49 160 47 48 50 162 48 50 52 165 50 52 53 167 52 53 55 170 53 55 57 173 55 57 59 175 57 59 61 178 59 61 62 180 61 63 64 183 63 65 67

Practice UPSC NDA & NA Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (300 Marks)

Chest Measurement

Chest should be well developed. Fully expanded chest should not be less than 81 cms. The minimum range of expansion after full inspiration should be 5 cms.

Practice UPSC NDA General Ability Test Part A – English Mock Test

Practice UPSC NDA General Ability Test Part-B GK & Current Affairs Mock Test

Visual Standard

Vision standard for Army candidates Distance Vision (Corrected) Better Eye 6/6; Worse Eye 6/9 Colour vision CP-III (Defective Safe). Myopia should not be more than -2.5D including astigmatism and manifest hypermetropia not more than +3.5D including Astigmatism. Vision standard for Naval candidates Uncorrected without glass 6/6, 6/9 Corrected with glass 6/6, 6/6 Limits of Myopia –0.75 Limits of Hypermetropia +1.5 Binocular vision III Limits of colour perception I Visual Standards for Air Force Candidates who habitually wear spectacle Not eligible for Air Force Minimum distant vision 6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other correctable to 6/6 only for Hypermetropia Colour vision CPI Hypermetropia : +2.0 D Sph Manifest Myopia : Nil Retinoscopic Myopia : 0.5 in any Meridian permitted Astigmatism : + 0.75 D Cyl (within + 2.0 D.Max)

Check UPSC NDA 2022 Exam Preparation Strategy

PHYSICAL STANDARDS (For Female Candidates)

The minimum height required for entry into the Armed Forces for female Candidates is 152 cm. Gorkhas and candidates belonging to Hills of North Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon will be accepted with a minimum height of 148 cm. An allowance for growth of 02 cm will be made for candidates below 18 yrs at the time of examination. The minimum height requirement for the Flying Branch is 163 cm. Flying Branch also requires other anthropometric standards like sitting height, leg length and thigh length.