UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Age, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards for Male/Female Candidates

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria: UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Online Registration has begun on 18th May 2022 on upsconline.nic.in for the recruitment of 400 Vacancies (35 Vacancies for female candidates) in Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). Every year UPSC conducts NDA & NA Exam twice and consists of Written Exam and SSB Interview. Written Examination will be conducted by UPSC on 4th September 2022 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2023.
UPSC NDA 2022 Exam Updates
Below are important dates for UPSC NDA & NA 2 2022 Recruitment Process:
Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Exam
UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date
18th May 2022
UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date
7th June 2022 (Till 6:00 PM)
Withdrawal of Application Form
14th to 20th June 2022 (Till 6:00 PM)
Download of Admit Card of NDA 2022 Exam
15 Days Before the Exam
UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Written Exam
(For Both Male & Female Candidates)
4th September 2022 (Sunday)
Course Commencement
2nd July 2023
UPSC NDA & NA 2 2022 VACANCIES
UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Recruitment
Vacancies
National Defence Academy
Army
208 (including 10 for female candidates)
Navy
42 (including 03 for female candidates)
Air
(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)
Total
370
Naval Academy
(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)
30 (for male candidates only)
Total
400
Note: Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.
Before applying for the UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Exam, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Recruitment Process:
UPSC NDA 2 2022 Age Limit, Sex, Marital Status
Only unmarried male & female candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2004 and not later than 1st January 2007 are eligible.
Age Limit
Age (years)
Minimum Age
16.5 years during the commencement of course
Maximum Age
19.5 years during the commencement of course
Educational Qualifications as on 24th June 2023
NDA & NA II 2022
Educational Qualification as on 24th June 2023
For Army Wing of National Defence Academy
12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy
12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
Note:
- Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.
- Such candidates who qualify the SSB interview but could not produce Matriculation/10+2 or equivalent certificate in original at the time of SSB interview should forward duly self-attested Photocopies to ‘Directorate General of Recruiting, Army HQ, West Block.III, R.K. Puram, New Delhi110066’ and for Naval Academy candidates to ‘Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI&R Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011’.
- Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.
PHYSICAL STANDARDS (For Male Candidates)
- Height & weight
The minimum acceptable height is 157 cms (162.5 cms. for Air Force). For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern regions of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable heights will be 5 cms. less. In case of candidates from Lakshadweep the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cms. Height and weight standards are given below:
Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for
ARMY/AIR FORCE (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable)
|
Height (in cm)
Without Shoes
Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)
|
15-16
|
16-17
|
17-18
|
18-19 years
|
152
41
42.5
44
45
155
42
43.5
45.3
47
157
43
45
47
48
160
45
46.5
48
49
162
46
48
50
51
165
48
50
52
53
167
49
51
53
54
170
51
52.5
55
56
173
52.5
54.5
57
58
175
54.5
56
59
60
178
56
58
61
62
180
58.5
60
63
64.5
183
61
62.5
65
66.5
Note:
- Height relaxable upto 2.5 cm may be allowed where the Medical Board certifies that the candidate is likely to grow and come up to the required standard on completion of his training.
Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for
Navy (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable)
|
Height (in cm)
Without Shoes
|
16 years
18 years
20 years
152
44
45
46
155
45
46
47
157
46
47
49
160
47
48
50
162
48
50
52
165
50
52
53
167
52
53
55
170
53
55
57
173
55
57
59
175
57
59
61
178
59
61
62
180
61
63
64
183
63
65
67
- Chest Measurement
Chest should be well developed. Fully expanded chest should not be less than 81 cms. The minimum range of expansion after full inspiration should be 5 cms.
- Visual Standard
Vision standard for Army candidates
|
|
|
|
|
Myopia should not be more than -2.5D including astigmatism and manifest
hypermetropia not more than +3.5D including Astigmatism.
Vision standard for Naval candidates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Visual Standards for Air Force
Candidates who habitually wear spectacle
Not eligible for Air Force
Minimum distant vision
6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other
correctable to 6/6 only for Hypermetropia
Colour vision CPI Hypermetropia : +2.0 D Sph Manifest Myopia : Nil Retinoscopic Myopia
: 0.5 in any Meridian permitted Astigmatism : + 0.75 D Cyl (within + 2.0 D.Max)
PHYSICAL STANDARDS (For Female Candidates)
The minimum height required for entry into the Armed Forces for female Candidates is 152 cm. Gorkhas and candidates belonging to Hills of North Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon will be accepted with a minimum height of 148 cm. An allowance for growth of 02 cm will be made for candidates below 18 yrs at the time of examination. The minimum height requirement for the Flying Branch is 163 cm. Flying Branch also requires other anthropometric standards like sitting height, leg length and thigh length.