UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Age, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards for Male/Female Candidates

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check eligibility criteria including the gender, marital status, age limit, educational qualification, physical and medical standards for the UPSC NDA & NA 2 2022 Recruitment Process for both male & female candidates.

Created On: May 18, 2022 16:21 IST
Modified On: May 18, 2022 16:21 IST
UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria
UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Eligibility Criteria: UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Online Registration has begun on 18th May 2022 on upsconline.nic.in for the recruitment of 400 Vacancies (35 Vacancies for female candidates) in Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). Every year UPSC conducts NDA & NA Exam twice and consists of Written Exam and SSB Interview. Written Examination will be conducted by UPSC on 4th September 2022 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2023.

Below are important dates for UPSC NDA & NA 2 2022 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Exam

UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date

18th May 2022

Check how to apply online UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam

UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date

7th June 2022 (Till 6:00 PM)

Withdrawal of Application Form

14th to 20th June 2022 (Till 6:00 PM)

Download of Admit Card of NDA 2022 Exam

15 Days Before the Exam

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Written Exam

(For Both Male & Female Candidates)

4th September 2022 (Sunday)

Course Commencement

2nd July 2023

UPSC NDA & NA 2 2022 VACANCIES

UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Recruitment

Vacancies

National Defence Academy

Army

208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy

42 (including 03 for female candidates)

Air

(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)
(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)
(iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Total

370

Naval Academy

(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

30 (for male candidates only)

Total

400

Note: Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.

Before applying for the UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Exam, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Recruitment Process:

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Age Limit, Sex, Marital Status

Only unmarried male & female candidates born not earlier than 2nd January 2004 and not later than 1st January 2007 are eligible.

Age Limit

Age (years)

Minimum Age

16.5 years during the commencement of course

Maximum Age

19.5 years during the commencement of course

Educational Qualifications as on 24th June 2023

NDA & NA II 2022

Educational Qualification as on 24th June 2023

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

Note:

- Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination. 

- Such candidates who qualify the SSB interview but could not produce Matriculation/10+2 or equivalent certificate in original at the time of SSB interview should forward duly self-attested Photocopies to ‘Directorate General of Recruiting, Army HQ, West Block.III, R.K. Puram, New Delhi110066’ and for Naval Academy candidates to ‘Naval Headquarters, DMPR, OI&R Section, Room No. 204, ‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhavan, New Delhi-110011’.

  • Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Get latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UPSC NDA & NA (1) 2022 Exam

PHYSICAL STANDARDS (For Male Candidates)

  1. Height & weight

The minimum acceptable height is 157 cms (162.5 cms. for Air Force). For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern regions of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable heights will be 5 cms. less. In case of candidates from Lakshadweep the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cms. Height and weight standards are given below:

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for

ARMY/AIR FORCE (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable)

Height (in cm)

Without Shoes

Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)

15-16

16-17

17-18

18-19 years

152

41

42.5

44

45

155

42

43.5

45.3

47

157

43

45

47

48

160

45

46.5

48

49

162

46

48

50

51

165

48

50

52

53

167

49

51

53

54

170

51

52.5

55

56

173

52.5

54.5

57

58

175

54.5

56

59

60

178

56

58

61

62

180

58.5

60

63

64.5

183

61

62.5

65

66.5

Note:

  • Height relaxable upto 2.5 cm may be allowed where the Medical Board certifies that the candidate is likely to grow and come up to the required standard on completion of his training.

Get UPSC NDA Exam Free Study Material

Male Ideal Nude Weights for Different Age Groups and Heights for

Navy (10% variation on higher side of average acceptable)

Height (in cm)

Without Shoes

16 years

18 years

20 years

152

44

45

46

155

45

46

47

157

46

47

49

160

47

48

50

162

48

50

52

165

50

52

53

167

52

53

55

170

53

55

57

173

55

57

59

175

57

59

61

178

59

61

62

180

61

63

64

183

63

65

67

Practice UPSC NDA & NA Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (300 Marks)

  1. Chest Measurement

Chest should be well developed. Fully expanded chest should not be less than 81 cms. The minimum range of expansion after full inspiration should be 5 cms.

Practice UPSC NDA General Ability Test Part A – English Mock Test

Practice UPSC NDA General Ability Test Part-B GK & Current Affairs Mock Test

  1. Visual Standard

Vision standard for Army candidates

Distance Vision (Corrected)

Better Eye 6/6; Worse Eye 6/9

Colour vision

CP-III (Defective Safe).

Myopia should not be more than -2.5D including astigmatism and manifest

hypermetropia not more than +3.5D including Astigmatism.

Vision standard for Naval candidates

Uncorrected without glass

6/6, 6/9

Corrected with glass

6/6, 6/6

Limits of Myopia

–0.75

Limits of Hypermetropia

+1.5

Binocular vision

III

Limits of colour perception

I

Visual Standards for Air Force

Candidates who habitually wear spectacle

Not eligible for Air Force

Minimum distant vision

6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other

correctable to 6/6 only for Hypermetropia

Colour vision CPI Hypermetropia : +2.0 D Sph Manifest Myopia : Nil Retinoscopic Myopia

: 0.5 in any Meridian permitted Astigmatism : + 0.75 D Cyl (within + 2.0 D.Max)

Check UPSC NDA 2022 Exam Preparation Strategy

PHYSICAL STANDARDS (For Female Candidates)

The minimum height required for entry into the Armed Forces for female Candidates is 152 cm. Gorkhas and candidates belonging to Hills of North Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon will be accepted with a minimum height of 148 cm. An allowance for growth of 02 cm will be made for candidates below 18 yrs at the time of examination. The minimum height requirement for the Flying Branch is 163 cm. Flying Branch also requires other anthropometric standards like sitting height, leg length and thigh length. 

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit for UPSC NDA Exam?

16.5 years to 19.5 during the commencement of course

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification for UPSC NDA Exam?

12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Q3. What are the Physical Standards for UPSC NDA Recruitment 2022?

Height, Weight, Chest for Male, Height & weight for Female

Take Free Online UPSC NDA 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
