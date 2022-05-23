UPSC NDA 2 2022 Registration @upsconline.nic.in: Know How to Apply Online

UPSC NDA 2 2022 Registration @upsconline.nic.in: UPSC NDA (2) 2022 online application process be conducted till 7th June 2022 (6:00 PM) for the recruitment of 400 vacancies (male & female). Union Public Service Commission will conduct exam on 4th September 2022 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2023.

Below are important dates for UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Exam UPSC NDA Online Applications Opening Date 18th May 2022 UPSC NDA Online Applications Closing Date 7th June 2022 (Till 6:00 PM) Direct Link to Apply Online Withdrawal of Application Form 14th to 20th June 2022 (Till 6:00 PM) Download of Admit Card 15 Days Before the Exam UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Written Exam (For Both Male & Female Candidates) 4th September 2022 (Sunday) Course Commencement 2nd July 2023

How to Apply Online for UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam? Part-1 & Part-2 Application Form Details

Candidates need to fill the below details in the online application form:

S. No UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Online Application Form Details 1 Candidates may please note that changes are not allowed in the online application, once it is submitted. If you wish to make any changes, you may submit a fresh application with requisite revision by the last date for receipt of application i.e. 7th June 2022 (6:00 P.M.). Your registration-id for latest completely submitted application will be considered for processing and all earlier submitted applications will stand cancelled. It is also advised that the email-id and mobile number must be retained for future references. 2 Online Application Form is available in English and in Hindi Language but it can only be filled in English Language. 3 The filling of online application contains two parts: Part-1 & Part-2 4 In Part I registration, candidate will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, candidate will be prompted to check the details and make correction, if any, in the application. 5 Part-II Registration consists of following Stages: filling up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), uploading of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document, selection of examination centre and Agreeing to Declaration. 6 Registration of Part-I & Part-II will be treated as valid from 18th May to 7th June 2022 (6:00 P.M.). 7 Candidate must press “I agree” button after he finds that information supplied by him is in order and no correction is required. Thereafter no correction/modification shall be allowed. 8 When “I agree” button is pressed, a page with Registration Number will be generated. Please note down Registration Number or take a print out of the page. The application is incomplete without payment, uploading of scanned photograph, signature, Photo Identity Card Document, selection of centre and agree to declaration. 9 Scanned photograph should be in JPG format and must be uploaded first. The digital size of file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum , 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit. 10 After uploading your photograph then upload your scanned signature in JPG format. The digital size of each file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit. 11 Next upload your photo identity card document in PDF format only. The digital size of PDF file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB. 12 If you are selecting the assistive device other than listed, upload scanned 'other assistive device' in JPG format. The digital size of file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum , 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit. 13 Candidates can pay application fee online, through Credit/Debit Card/Net banking facility of any Banks or by cash challan in SBI bank. 14 To pay fee in cash, candidate should take printout of challan generated online after completion of registration. Candidate may go to nearest SBI branch for depositing fee after 24 hours of generation of challan. "Pay by cash" mode option will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of 6th June 2022 i.e. one day before the closing date. However, applicants who have generated their Pay-in-slip before it is de-activated may pay at the counter of SBI Branch during banking hours on the closing date of application. 15 Those who want to pay online through SBI portal can do so directly during submission of online form. 16 Those who are exempted from payment of fee can skip steps 14 to 16. 17 Please provide the photo identity card number and upload copy of the same in Online Application Form and remember to carry it at the time of Personality Test/SSB/Examination at the venue. 18 On successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id. In case email is not received by you please check / ensure that submission of Part-II of the Application has been made by you.

Applicants should avoid submitting multiple applications. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances any applicant submits multiple applications then he must ensure that the application with a higher Registration ID is complete in all respects.