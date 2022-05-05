UPSC NDA/CDS/CAPF/CBI/CISF 2023 Exam Dates OUT @upsc.gov.in: Check Schedule of Upcoming Defence Exams 2022

UPSC NDA/CDS/CAPF 2023 Exam Dates OUT @upsc.gov.in: Check the new exam calendar released by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for upcoming Defence Exams to be held in 2022 & 2023 - NDA, CDS, CAPF, CBI & CISF.

UPSC NDA/CDS/CAPF 2023 Exam Dates OUT @upsc.gov.in: Defence aspirant who wants to Join Indian Army, Navy & Air Force can check the dates of Upcoming Defence Exams to be held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) like UPSC NDA & NA Exam, UPSC CDS Exam, UPSC CAPF, CBI (DSP) LDCE & CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2023 Exams. UPSC has released the 2023 Exam Calendar for various govt exams including Administrative, Police & Defence Exams. Let’s look at the 2023 Exam Dates of UPSC Defence Exams:

UPSC National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Exam 2022-2023

Defence Aspirants can join NDA by taking the exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). UPSC NDA & NA exam consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. NDA exam is conducted twice a year in all major cities throughout India.

UPSC NDA & NA Exam Application Opening Date Application Closing Date Exam Date NDA & NA Exam (II) 2022 18th May 2022 14th June 2022 4th September 2022 NDA & NA Exam (I) 2023 21st December 2022 10th January 2023 16th April 2023 NDA & NA Exam (II) 2023 17th May 2023 6th June 2023 3rd September 2023 NDA Eligibility Age 16 1/2 to 19 1/2 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Gender Male & Female Educational Qualifications 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics. Appearing final year students are also eligible to apply.

UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for the Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam 2022-2023

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Combined Defence Services Exam for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). UPSC NDA & NA exam consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. UPSC conducts the CDS exam biannually for recruitment of officer cadre in Indian Air Force.

CDS Exam Application Opening Date Application Closing Date Exam Date CDS (II) 2022 18th May 2022 14th June 2022 4th September 2022 CDS (I) 2023 21st December 2022 10th January 2023 16th April 2023 CDS (II) 2023 17th May 2023 6th June 2023 3rd September 2023 CDS Eligibility Age 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Gender Male & Female Educational Qualifications Graduate (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level)/BE/B Tech (Four Year Course) Final Year/semester students are also eligible to apply, provided they produce a Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement. No Percentage Bar for CDSE entry.

UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF ACs) Exam 2022-2023

UPSC conduct the exam for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

UPSC CAPF Exam Application Opening Date Application Closing Date Exam Date CAPF ACs 2022 20th April 2022 10th May 2022 7th August 2022 CAPF ACs 2023 26th April 2023 16th May 2023 6th August 2023 CAPF Eligibility Age 20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Gender Male & Female Educational Qualifications A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification. UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern

Other UPSC Defence Exams 2022-2023