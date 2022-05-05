UPSC NDA/CDS/CAPF/CBI/CISF 2023 Exam Dates OUT @upsc.gov.in: Check Schedule of Upcoming Defence Exams 2022

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: May 5, 2022 15:16 IST
Modified On: May 5, 2022 15:16 IST
UPSC NDA/CDS/CAPF 2023 Exam Dates OUT @upsc.gov.in: Defence aspirant who wants to Join Indian Army, Navy & Air Force can check the dates of Upcoming Defence Exams to be held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) like UPSC NDA & NA Exam, UPSC CDS Exam, UPSC CAPF, CBI (DSP) LDCE & CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2023 Exams. UPSC has released the 2023 Exam Calendar for various govt exams including Administrative, Police & Defence Exams. Let’s look at the 2023 Exam Dates of UPSC Defence Exams:

UPSC National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) Exam 2022-2023

Defence Aspirants can join NDA by taking the exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). UPSC NDA & NA exam consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. NDA exam is conducted twice a year in all major cities throughout India.

UPSC NDA & NA Exam

Application Opening Date

Application Closing Date

Exam Date

NDA & NA Exam (II) 2022

18th May 2022

14th June 2022

4th September 2022

NDA & NA Exam (I) 2023

21st December 2022

10th January 2023

16th April 2023

NDA & NA Exam (II) 2023

17th May 2023

6th June 2023

3rd September 2023

NDA Eligibility

Age

16 1/2 to 19 1/2 years (at the time of commencement of course)

Nationality

Indian

Gender

Male & Female

Educational Qualifications

10+2 with Physics and Mathematics. Appearing final year students are also eligible to apply.

UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for the Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam 2022-2023

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Combined Defence Services Exam for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Officers’ Training Academy (OTA). UPSC NDA & NA exam consist of 2 stages, i.e., written exam and SSB Interview. UPSC conducts the CDS exam biannually for recruitment of officer cadre in Indian Air Force.

CDS Exam

Application Opening Date

Application Closing Date

Exam Date

CDS (II) 2022

18th May 2022

14th June 2022

4th September 2022

CDS (I) 2023

21st December 2022

10th January 2023

16th April 2023

CDS (II) 2023

17th May 2023

6th June 2023

3rd September 2023

CDS Eligibility

Age

20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course)

Nationality

Indian

Gender

Male & Female

Educational Qualifications

Graduate (Three Year Course) in any discipline from a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level)/BE/B Tech (Four Year Course)

Final Year/semester students are also eligible to apply, provided they produce a Degree certificate issued by the University as per the date stipulated in the advertisement.

No Percentage Bar for CDSE entry.

UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF ACs) Exam 2022-2023

UPSC conduct the exam for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

UPSC CAPF Exam

Application Opening Date

Application Closing Date

Exam Date

CAPF ACs 2022

20th April 2022

10th May 2022

7th August 2022

CAPF ACs 2023

26th April 2023

16th May 2023

6th August 2023

CAPF Eligibility

Age

20 to 24 years (at the time of commencement of course)

Nationality

Indian

Gender

Male & Female

Educational Qualifications

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

UPSC CAPF 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern

Other UPSC Defence Exams 2022-2023

Exam Name

Application Opening Date

Application Closing Date

Exam Date

CBI (DSP) LDCE, 2023

30th November 2022

20th December 2022

11th to 12th March 2023

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2023

30th November 2022

20th December 2022

12th March 2023

FAQ

Q1. What are UPSC NDA & NA 2023 & 2022 Exam Dates?

NDA II 2022 Exam - 4th September 2022; NDA I 2023 Exam - 16th April 2023; NDA II 2023 Exam - 3rd September 2023

Q2. What are UPSC CDS 2023 & 2022 Exam Dates?

CDS II 2022 Exam - 4th September 2022; CDS I 2023 Exam - 16th April 2023; CDS II 2023 Exam - 3rd September 2023

Q3. What are UPSC CAPF 2023 & 2022 Exam Dates?

7th August 2022 & 6th August 2023
