WB Police Prelims Result 2022: Revised Result of Sub Inspector/Lady Sub Inspector OUT on wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police SI Prelims Revised Result 2022 has been released on wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the WB Police SI Prelims 2022 can download their results online on wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police SI Prelims Result 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the revised prelims result for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) in West Bengal Police - 2020. Candidates who appeared in the above-mentioned exam can download their results from the official website of wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the result notice, the revised result has been uploaded on the official website after re-evaluating answer sheets for the Preliminary Exam for Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) in West Bengal Police - 2020. The shorlisted candidates can appear for PMT and PET to be commenced on and from 28 April 2022. The revised result of those additionally shortlisted candidates has been uploaded on the websites of West

Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in). Candidates can download WB Police SI Prelims Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police SI Prelims Revised Result 2022?

Visit the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ' Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020' flashing on the homepage. Click on 'Get Details' and it will redirect you to the new page. Now, Click on the notification link ' Revised Result of Some Candidates of Preliminary Examination'. Enter your Application Sl. No. and DOB and District. Then, the result will appear on the screen. Download WB Police SI Prelims Revised Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

The Admit cards in respect of the additionally shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the website. They are requested to downloaded the same by clicking the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in).