Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro: Expected Launch Date in India, Features, Price & More

Chinese brand Xiaomi launched it’s new smartphone Mi 9 Pro 5G in China. The smartphone is expected to launch in India by the end of March 2020. This smartphone is seen as an upgraded version of its flagship Mi 9. the smartphone is 5G enabled. Let’s have a look at its features and expected price in India.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro Design

The Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 6.39 inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch. The phone has a slim bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio. The display screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro Camera

The Mi smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, assisted by a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone has a 20MP front selfie camera as well.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro Storage & Battery

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro has been launched in 128GB/ 8GB RAM, 256GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 12GB RAM, and 512GB / 12GB RAM variants.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W wireless charging. The device supports fast charging technology and wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro Processor

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8 GB of RAM. It runs on the Android 10 based company’s proprietory MIUI OS.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi Note 9 Pro is expected to cost around Rs. 37000/- for the basic variant. However, the Chinese brand has not confirmed any rumors yet.