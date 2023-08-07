ZP Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 for 18939 Vacancies, Apply Online

ZP Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Maharashtra Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is filling 18000+ vacancies for various posts, Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Online Application Date and Other Details.

ZP Maharashtra Notification 2023: Maharashtra Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department released a notification for the recruitment of various posts. Maharashtra ZP notification has been announced for the recruitment of 18939 posts available in Gondia\Nashik, Nanded, Sangali, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri, Nandurbar, Washim, Ahmednagar, Amravati, and Sindhudurg. According to the ZP Maharashtra 2023 notification, the last date to fill out the application form is August 25.

Maharashtra Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is filling up 18939 vacancies for pharmacists, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, and health supervisors within the health department and Group B and Group C Posts such as Junior Engineer and Civil Engineering Assistant.

ZP Maharashtra Notification 2023: Download PDF

Candidates can download ZO Notification PDF 2023 from the table below to know eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and more.

ZP Maharashtra 2023 Online Application Link

ZP Maharashtra 2023: Important Dates

The online application process started on August 5and the last date to apply is August 25. Candidates are advised to fill out the application form within the given dates. Check the table below for important dates on application, and other.

ZP Recruitment 2023 Notification Date 03.04/05 August 2023 ZP Recruitment 2023 Application Starting Date 05 August 2023 ZP Recruitment 2023 Application Last Date 25 August 2023 ZP Recruitment Admit Card 2023 07 days before the Exam ZP Recruitment Exam Date 2023 To be Announced soon ZP Recruitment Result 2023 To be Announced soo

ZP Maharashtra Vacancy 2023

ZP Maharashtra 2023 notification has been announced for the recruitment of more eighteen thousand posts available in numerous zilla parishad Candidates can check the below for zp vacancies in ZP Maharashtra 2023.

Ahmednagar (अहमदनगर) 937 Amaravati (अमरावती) 653 Dharashiv (Osmanabad) (धाराशिव (उस्मानाबाद)) 453 Gondia (गोंदिया) 339 Hingoli (हिंगोली) 204 Jalgaon (जळगाव) 626 Nandurbar (नंदुरबार) 475 Nanded (नांदेड) 628 Nashik (नाशिक) 1038 Parbhani 301 Ratnagiri (रत्नागिरी) 715 Sangali (सांगली) 754 Sindhudurg (सिंधुदुर्ग) 334 Washim (वाशीम) 285 Yavatmal (यवतमाळ) 875

ZP Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility

Age: Minimum 18 years and maximum 45 years as of January 1, 2023.

Experience: As per the advertisement.

Post-wise Qualification:

Arogya Supervisor - 12th Class

Arogya Sevak - 12th Class

Pharmacist - Diploma , Degree in Pharmacy

Contract Gram Sevak - 10th , Diploma

Junior Engineer (Civil / G.P.P.) - Diploma, Degree

Junior Draftsman-12th Class

Junior Mechanic - Degree, Masters Degree

Junior Accounts Officer- Degree, Masters Degree

Junior Assistant (Clerk) - 12th Class

Junior Assistant Accounts - Degree

Note: Candidates can check the notice for exact qualifications according to the post

How to Fill ZP Application Form ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra ZP at https://rdd.maharashtra.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the "Recruitment" tab and select "Group C" from the list of available posts.

Step 3: Click on the "Apply Online" button and read the instructions carefully.

Step 4: Create a new account or login to your existing account.

Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully and upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee of Rs. Rs. 1000/- for General Category and Rs. 900/- for Backward candidates.

Step 7:Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.