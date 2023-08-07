ZP Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 for 18939 Vacancies, Apply Online

ZP Maharashtra Notification 2023: Maharashtra Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department released a notification for the recruitment of various posts. Maharashtra ZP notification has been announced for the recruitment of 18939 posts available in Gondia\Nashik, Nanded, Sangali, Hingoli, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri, Nandurbar, Washim, Ahmednagar, Amravati, and Sindhudurg. According to the ZP Maharashtra 2023 notification, the last date to fill out the application form is August 25.
Maharashtra Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is filling up 18939 vacancies for pharmacists, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, and health supervisors within the health department and Group B and Group C Posts such as Junior Engineer and Civil Engineering Assistant.
ZP Maharashtra Notification 2023: Download PDF
Candidates can download ZO Notification PDF 2023 from the table below to know eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme and more.
|District
|Notification
Ahmednagar
|Download Here
Amaravati
|Download Here
Dharashiv (Osmanabad)
|Download Here
Nashik
|Download Here
Sangali
|Download Here
Nanded
|Download Here
Hingoli
|Download Here
Yavatmal
|Download Here
Jalgaon
|Download Here
Nandurbar
|Download Here
Gondia
|Download Here
Washim
|Download Here
Ratnagiri
|Download Here
Sindhudurg
|Download Here
ZP Maharashtra 2023 Online Application Link
ZP Maharashtra 2023: Important Dates
The online application process started on August 5and the last date to apply is August 25. Candidates are advised to fill out the application form within the given dates. Check the table below for important dates on application, and other.
|ZP Recruitment 2023 Notification Date
|03.04/05 August 2023
|ZP Recruitment 2023 Application Starting Date
|05 August 2023
|ZP Recruitment 2023 Application Last Date
|25 August 2023
|ZP Recruitment Admit Card 2023
|07 days before the Exam
|ZP Recruitment Exam Date 2023
|To be Announced soon
|ZP Recruitment Result 2023
|To be Announced soo
ZP Maharashtra Vacancy 2023
ZP Maharashtra 2023 notification has been announced for the recruitment of more eighteen thousand posts available in numerous zilla parishad Candidates can check the below for zp vacancies in ZP Maharashtra 2023.
- Ahmednagar (अहमदनगर) 937
- Amaravati (अमरावती) 653
- Dharashiv (Osmanabad) (धाराशिव (उस्मानाबाद)) 453
- Gondia (गोंदिया) 339
- Hingoli (हिंगोली) 204
- Jalgaon (जळगाव) 626
- Nandurbar (नंदुरबार) 475
- Nanded (नांदेड) 628
- Nashik (नाशिक) 1038
- Parbhani 301
- Ratnagiri (रत्नागिरी) 715
- Sangali (सांगली) 754
- Sindhudurg (सिंधुदुर्ग) 334
- Washim (वाशीम) 285
- Yavatmal (यवतमाळ) 875
ZP Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility
- Age: Minimum 18 years and maximum 45 years as of January 1, 2023.
- Experience: As per the advertisement.
Post-wise Qualification:
- Arogya Supervisor - 12th Class
- Arogya Sevak - 12th Class
- Pharmacist - Diploma , Degree in Pharmacy
- Contract Gram Sevak - 10th , Diploma
- Junior Engineer (Civil / G.P.P.) - Diploma, Degree
- Junior Draftsman-12th Class
- Junior Mechanic - Degree, Masters Degree
- Junior Accounts Officer- Degree, Masters Degree
- Junior Assistant (Clerk) - 12th Class
- Junior Assistant Accounts - Degree
Note: Candidates can check the notice for exact qualifications according to the post
How to Fill ZP Application Form ?
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra ZP at https://rdd.maharashtra.gov.in/.
Step 2: Click on the "Recruitment" tab and select "Group C" from the list of available posts.
Step 3: Click on the "Apply Online" button and read the instructions carefully.
Step 4: Create a new account or login to your existing account.
Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully and upload all the required documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee of Rs. Rs. 1000/- for General Category and Rs. 900/- for Backward candidates.
Step 7:Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.