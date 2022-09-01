Brain Teaser Picture Puzzle: Identify which one of these animals is not a Panda in 7 secs!

Identify which one of these animals is not a Panda: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing games and puzzles that involve testing your observation skills. Brain Riddles make a simple puzzle more interesting as these mind games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these puzzles, one needs to look into the problem a little differently. For coming on to the solution, you need to think out of the box as the answer won’t be right in front of you in the puzzle. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot and identify which one of these animals is not a Panda in the picture.

Identify which one of these is not a Panda in 7 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you can see many cute pandas sitting on the grass playing with each other. Among these, there is a different animal hiding among the Pandas. You are supposed to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look closely at the faces of all pandas including their eyes, nose, and head.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, you need to identify that one animal which different from all Pandas who are playing in the grass. At first, you won't be able to notice the odd animal, but after a few seconds you might be able to spot a Raccoon sitting in between Pandas as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

You can see in the above image that a raccoon is sitting between the Pandas at the top left corner of the picture. You can identify the raccoon by the shape of his face and the stripes over his head.

We are sure that you must have felt great if you have figured out the answer within 7 seconds. Some puzzles don't require much numerical or mathematics skills but are a simple test of your observation skills and eyesight. This riddle was simple but a tricky one as it required less time and brain power to solve.