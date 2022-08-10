Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot all 6 secret words hidden in this picture within 12 secs?

Can you spot all 6 secret words hidden in this picture? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the 6 secret words hidden inside the drawing.

Can you spot all 6 secret words hidden in this picture within 12 secs?

Image Source: Heart.co.uk

In the above image, you need to spot all the six secret words hidden inside the drawing. An alert mind can identify all the words within 12 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: All the words are based on a theme - Rain.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, you need to identify all 6 secret words hidden in the picture of the place where kids are enjoying a rainy afternoon. At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image. This brain teaser is proving to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people.

Clouds - The word 'Clouds' is written on the green bush in the picture. Puddle - The word 'Puddle' is written on the yellow overcoat in the picture, Showers - The word 'Showers' is written on the road and the yellow umbrella in the picture Wet - The word 'wet' is written on the purple umbrella in the picture. Storm - The word 'storm' is written on the leaves of the tree in the picture Damp - The word 'Damp' is written on the Drain Cover in the picture

So, the six secret words that are hidden inside the picture are - clouds, puddle, showers, wet, storm, and Damp.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.