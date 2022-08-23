Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot the Odd Hand in picture within 7 secs?

Can you spot the Odd Hand in the picture? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Odd One Out among the Hands in the image.

Find the Odd Hand in the picture within 7 seconds

In the above image, you have to identify Odd Hand from the group of Hands. An active mind can identify the odd one out within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the shape of the Hands, Palms, and fingers.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one Hand which is different from the others. There are 4 rows and 7 columns filled with the faces of Hands. To find the odd Hand within 7 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

The odd Hand is in the 3rd Row and 2nd Column. All the other Hands are similar looking and of the same size. The odd one hand is of big size with bigger fingers and palm.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

