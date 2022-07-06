Brain Teaser Quiz: Identify which teacup will fill up first, Can you solve this puzzle in 20 secs?

Which teacup will fill up first? If you like to solve brain riddles and puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little out of the box for solving such puzzles. You have to use a creative mind as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to guess which tea cup will get filled first in the image.

Identify which teacup gets filled first in 20 Seconds

In the above image, you have to guess which cup gets filled first. An active mind can solve this riddle within 20 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the connectors in all the pipes through which tea will be poured in different cups.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the connections through which tea will flow into the cups. The puzzle image has a Lipton kettle, 7 pipes, and 7 cups with spoons. We have to find which cup will fill first.

When the tea is poured from the kettle, it will first flow to the pipe which is connected to all the pipes of the tea cups. Cup no.5 would have filled first but there is a blockage in the pipe. After that cup no. 6 would have filled, however, there is a blockage at the end of the pipe.

However, there is a leak in the middle pipe that will fill cup no. 2.

So, the answer to the puzzle is 2. Cup No. 2 will get filled first.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.