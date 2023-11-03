[Updated] David Miller Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

David Miller Stats and Records 2023: Here is the latest and updated David Miller's stats and records in International Cricket.
Get here the latest details about David Miller's total centuries and runs.

All David Miller records: David Miller is a middle-order batsman who plays for the South African National Cricket Team. He is an aggressive batter who is known to hit massive sixes. In the 2014 IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, Miller hit a monstrous six that soared in the air and went out of the stadium. 

His ability to perform under pressure and his explosive batting style make him an indispensable asset to the South African team. David Miller holds the record for the second-fastest century in T20 international cricket, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls. 

His aggressive approach has earned him the reputation of a game-changer, capable of turning the tide of a match when he is on strike. His ability to clear the boundaries with ease and score quick runs has made him a sought-after player in various T20 leagues around the world, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Let's take a look at David Miller's stats and records. 

David Miller ODI World Cup Stats 2023 

Here are David Miller's stats in the ongoing WC:

MATCH

Runs

Date

Venue

South Africa vs New Zealand

53

01-11-2023

Pune

South Africa vs Pakistan

29

27-10-2023

Chennai

South Africa vs Bangladesh

34*

24-Oct-2023

Mumbai

South Africa vs England

5

21-10-2023

Mumbai

South Africa vs Netherlands

43

17-10-2023

Dharamsala

David Miller Stats and Key Achievements

David Miller, being the fantastic batsman he is, is the second-fastest batsman to score a ton. He scored his century off a mere 35 balls and is tied with India’s Rohit Sharma for the second spot. Here are his stats:

 

FORMAT

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

BF

SR

100s

50s

4s

6s

Ct

St

ODI

167

144

43

4310

139

42.67

4128

104.40

5

24

319

132

79

0

 

FORMAT

Mat

Inns

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

BF

SR

100s

50s

4s

6s

Ct

T20I

114

99

34

2216

106*

34.09

1532

144.64

2

6

147

106

77

 

David Miller Total Centuries (ODI, T20l)

David Miller has seven centuries registered to his name in the two formats of the game- ODI and T20. He is yet to play a test match. 

 

 

ODI

T20I

No. of centuries

5

2

David Miller Total Runs

Miller has amassed over 6000 runs in ODIs and T20Is so far. 

 

Total Runs

ODI

T20I

6526

4310

2216

David Miller Highest Scores in All Formats

Here are David Miller’s highest scores in all formats:

 

ODI

Test

Highest Score

139

106*

David Miller’s Records

Here are the records held by David Miller:

  • David Miller holds the record for the highest-ever partnership (256*) for the fifth wicket. 
  • He is also the record holder of scoring the most runs in an innings (106*) by batting position (5th).
  • Not only is he a terrific batsman, but Miller is also a great fielder. He holds the record for the most catches (76) in T20I history. 
  • Miller has also had the fewest ducks in the history of T20Is.

 
