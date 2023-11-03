[Updated] David Miller Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

All David Miller records: David Miller is a middle-order batsman who plays for the South African National Cricket Team. He is an aggressive batter who is known to hit massive sixes. In the 2014 IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, Miller hit a monstrous six that soared in the air and went out of the stadium.

His ability to perform under pressure and his explosive batting style make him an indispensable asset to the South African team. David Miller holds the record for the second-fastest century in T20 international cricket, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls.

His aggressive approach has earned him the reputation of a game-changer, capable of turning the tide of a match when he is on strike. His ability to clear the boundaries with ease and score quick runs has made him a sought-after player in various T20 leagues around the world, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Let's take a look at David Miller's stats and records.

David Miller ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Here are David Miller's stats in the ongoing WC:

MATCH Runs Date Venue South Africa vs New Zealand 53 01-11-2023 Pune South Africa vs Pakistan 29 27-10-2023 Chennai South Africa vs Bangladesh 34* 24-Oct-2023 Mumbai South Africa vs England 5 21-10-2023 Mumbai South Africa vs Netherlands 43 17-10-2023 Dharamsala

David Miller Stats and Key Achievements

David Miller, being the fantastic batsman he is, is the second-fastest batsman to score a ton. He scored his century off a mere 35 balls and is tied with India’s Rohit Sharma for the second spot. Here are his stats:

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct St ODI 167 144 43 4310 139 42.67 4128 104.40 5 24 319 132 79 0

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct T20I 114 99 34 2216 106* 34.09 1532 144.64 2 6 147 106 77

David Miller Total Centuries (ODI, T20l)

David Miller has seven centuries registered to his name in the two formats of the game- ODI and T20. He is yet to play a test match.

ODI T20I No. of centuries 5 2

David Miller Total Runs

Miller has amassed over 6000 runs in ODIs and T20Is so far.

Total Runs ODI T20I 6526 4310 2216

David Miller Highest Scores in All Formats

Here are David Miller’s highest scores in all formats:

ODI Test Highest Score 139 106*

David Miller’s Records

Here are the records held by David Miller: