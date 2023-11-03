[Updated] David Miller Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format
All David Miller records: David Miller is a middle-order batsman who plays for the South African National Cricket Team. He is an aggressive batter who is known to hit massive sixes. In the 2014 IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, Miller hit a monstrous six that soared in the air and went out of the stadium.
His ability to perform under pressure and his explosive batting style make him an indispensable asset to the South African team. David Miller holds the record for the second-fastest century in T20 international cricket, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls.
His aggressive approach has earned him the reputation of a game-changer, capable of turning the tide of a match when he is on strike. His ability to clear the boundaries with ease and score quick runs has made him a sought-after player in various T20 leagues around the world, such as the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Let's take a look at David Miller's stats and records.
David Miller ODI World Cup Stats 2023
Here are David Miller's stats in the ongoing WC:
|
MATCH
|
Runs
|
Date
|
Venue
|
South Africa vs New Zealand
|
53
|
01-11-2023
|
Pune
|
South Africa vs Pakistan
|
29
|
27-10-2023
|
Chennai
|
South Africa vs Bangladesh
|
34*
|
24-Oct-2023
|
Mumbai
|
South Africa vs England
|
5
|
21-10-2023
|
Mumbai
|
South Africa vs Netherlands
|
43
|
17-10-2023
|
Dharamsala
David Miller Stats and Key Achievements
David Miller, being the fantastic batsman he is, is the second-fastest batsman to score a ton. He scored his century off a mere 35 balls and is tied with India’s Rohit Sharma for the second spot. Here are his stats:
|
FORMAT
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
BF
|
SR
|
100s
|
50s
|
4s
|
6s
|
Ct
|
St
|
ODI
|
167
|
144
|
43
|
4310
|
139
|
42.67
|
4128
|
104.40
|
5
|
24
|
319
|
132
|
79
|
0
|
FORMAT
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
BF
|
SR
|
100s
|
50s
|
4s
|
6s
|
Ct
|
T20I
|
114
|
99
|
34
|
2216
|
106*
|
34.09
|
1532
|
144.64
|
2
|
6
|
147
|
106
|
77
David Miller Total Centuries (ODI, T20l)
David Miller has seven centuries registered to his name in the two formats of the game- ODI and T20. He is yet to play a test match.
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
No. of centuries
|
5
|
2
David Miller Total Runs
Miller has amassed over 6000 runs in ODIs and T20Is so far.
|
Total Runs
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
6526
|
4310
|
2216
David Miller Highest Scores in All Formats
Here are David Miller’s highest scores in all formats:
|
ODI
|
Test
|
Highest Score
|
139
|
106*
David Miller’s Records
Here are the records held by David Miller:
- David Miller holds the record for the highest-ever partnership (256*) for the fifth wicket.
- He is also the record holder of scoring the most runs in an innings (106*) by batting position (5th).
- Not only is he a terrific batsman, but Miller is also a great fielder. He holds the record for the most catches (76) in T20I history.
- Miller has also had the fewest ducks in the history of T20Is.