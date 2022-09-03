Math Riddle with Answer: Can You Solve These Math Puzzles in 20 Seconds?

Math Riddles are so challenging, but that makes them worthwhile to solve. Math riddles are logical problems that require strong analytical abilities, high IQ, knowledge of math concepts, and good calculations skills. Math riddles have also been known to make Mathematics enjoyable for kids, students, and even adults to solve. Riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers can develop strategic thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle #4

Math Riddle #5

Math Riddle #1

Answer: First solution is 40 and Second solution is 96

Add the RHS of the previous line to the LHS of the next line.

So, we start with -> 5 + (2 + 5) = 12

Next, 12 + (3 + 6) = 21

Next, 21 + (8 + 11) = 40

Alternatively, you can also solve this puzzle as follows:

RHS = 1st number + (1st number x 2nd number)

So, we start with -> 1 + (1 x 4) = 5

Next, 2 + (2 x 5) = 12

Next, 3 + (3 x 6) = 21

Finally, 8 + (8 x 11) = 96

Math Riddle #2

Answer: 3

Let’s solve Row #1

1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 = 15

Now, we will subtract this so, it will be 5 -1 = 4

Row #2

4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 = 30 => 3 – 0 = 3

Similarly, let’s find the value of

6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 11 = 41 => 4 – 1 = 3

Math Riddle #3

Answer: 89

Solution to this puzzle is:

(1st column number x 2nd column number) + (1st column number + 2nd column number) = 3rd column number

Row 1: (3 x 1) + (3 + 1) = 3 + 4 = 7

Row 2: (6 x 4) + (6 + 4) = 24 + 10 = 34

Row 3: (8 x 7) + (8 + 7) = 56 + 15 = 71

Row 4: (9 x 8) + (9 + 8) = 72 + 17 = 89

Math Riddle #4

Answer: 569

Start reading in an anti-clockwise direction from the top of each triangle.

In the first triangle, the largest factor of 9 is 3, then the largest factor of 8 is 4, and the largest factor of 7 is 1. Now, notice all the factor numbers are inside the triangle 341.

Similarly, in the second triangle, the largest factor of 16 is 8, then the largest factor of 21 is 7, and the largest factor of 4 is 2. Now, notice all the factor numbers are inside the triangle 872.

Now, similarly, let's solve the third triangle.

In the third triangle, the largest factor of 15 is 5, the largest factor of 12 is 6, and the largest factor of 18 is 9. So, the missing number in the triangle will be 569.

Math Riddle #5

Answer: 24

We first see the pattern and understand that => 21 x 4 – (4 x 4) = 68

Similarly, we see that => 12 x 4 – (4 x 4) = 32

Similarly, we find the missing number => 10 x 4 – (4 x 4) = 24

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these math puzzles correctly in 20 seconds each?

