Optical Illusion Color Test: Does this Image appear Black and White to you?

Optical Illusion Color Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked at from different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration is the optical illusion with a viral black and white photo that was hugely circulated on social media.

Optical Illusion Color Test

The above image has been blowing the minds of the internet for a while now. People shared it on social media with the caption: "Does this photo look black and white to you" At first glance, this photo of a group of teens appears to be in full color. However, when you start looking carefully at the photo, you'll find that this photo is Black and White in actuality. This optical illusion image was created by a Digital media artist and software developer Øyvind Kolås.

In this colorization by @hodefoting, only the gridlines contain color, the photo is black and white. But you see colors. This is a visualization of the Munker illusion https://t.co/QLDJSRMCaA [more on the author's site: https://t.co/Cf7mvLTU1b] pic.twitter.com/uY6s6xZF9A — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 6, 2021

Does this image appear black and white to you?

The optical illusion has left Internet users intrigued. It is a complicated optical illusion as it covers both aspects - change of shape and change of color. Usually, our brain has difficulty filtering out different colors seemingly close to the spectrum. This black and white image is using a 'color assimilation grid illusion' tricking our brains into thinking that it's a colored picture. This effect has been made by laying a grid of colored lines over the original black-and-white image.

Optical scientist Bart Anderson told Science Alert "The color system is what vision scientists refer to as 'low pass', i.e., many of the receptive fields that code color are quite large. The grids get 'averaged' with the achromatic background, which then gets attributed to that part of the image."

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, does the Image appear black and white to you in this optical illusion?

