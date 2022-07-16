Optical Illusion: Only A Genius Can Spot All 4 Hidden Kiwis Among The Cute Birds In 22 Seconds

Optical Illusion To Spot 4 Kiwis Among Birds: Optical Illusion picture here requires the readers to spot 4 hidden kiwis hidden among the cute brown birds within 22 seconds. The optical illusion has gained a lot of popularity and has gathered people's interest.

This optical illusion image below is sort of a brain teaser which only a genius will be able to solve. Trust us when we say that it is not an easy challenge today.

So, take a look at the picture below and do not get lost in the cuteness of the birds. They seem to win the reader's hearts.

Optical Illusion Picture:

The image is painted by the Hungarian artist Gregerly Dukas, aka Dudolf. We have earlier also solved his puzzle paintings. This painting specifically is sending people wild.

The picture shows many Kiwi birds and among them is hidden the fruit Kiwi.

You just have 22 seconds to spot them. The record holder on the internet has already spotted all 4 Kiwi fruits within 25 seconds. We are sure you could also do it.

Dudolf posted this picture on his Facebook page and had thousands of brain teaser solvers try their luck, but only a few succeeded. This made him establish that only Hawk-Eyed Genius will be able to find the fruits among the birds.

“I saw four potatoes and a lot of masked kiwi fruits,” one joked. A second reader said, “I had found three, still looking for number four.”

Another one added, “The fourth took surprisingly long. Those Kiwis are shy little rascals aren’t they.”

Hints:

For those of you who have not still found the Kiwis, we are there to give hints. You should focus your attention on the top right-hand corner and work your way down. Also, note that the kiwi fruits would be plain which would make them distinguishable from birds.

We hope now you have found the birds. No?

Take a look at the picture below to locate the 4 Kiwi birds

