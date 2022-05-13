Optical Illusion: What do you see first? This personality test reveals the true you

Optical illusion: People love optical illusions so much that they can spend hours solving them. Optical illusions posted online go viral within minutes. We are not saying that; instead, the ongoing frenzy about optical illusions says so.

Another trend noticed is that people also love to hear about their personality traits from others, and they love to perform personality tests or solve a puzzle for the same. But what if we tell you that today's image combines both the optical illusion and the personality test. Sounds exciting? Are you ready for this?

Optical Illusion: Check your personality traits based on the number of horses you see

Take a look at the below image.

READ | Optical Illusion: What you see first reveals much about your love life

Are two cats touching tails or the head of a dog? What do you notice first?

READ | Optical Illusion: Check how you feel about life based on what do you see first

The head of a Dog

If you catch sight of the head of the dog first, you are someone who is friendly, lively, and extroverted. You do not get irritated quickly by others, and you are pleasant and caring.

READ | Optical Illusion: Can you figure out which way the stairs are going?

Two Cats touching the tails

If you saw two cats touching tails with a tiny heart floating between them, you are more knowledgeable and introverted. At the same time, you are open minded and sensitive.

You might be interested in going through the below mentioned optical illusions:

Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden animal in less than two minutes?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot and name the faces in the National Leaders Tree image?