Optical Illusion Test: Color you see first reveals your Personality Traits

Optical Illusion Personality Test: Optical illusions are the mind-bending illustrations of objects or drawings or pictures that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are several types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Many a times these optical illusions are helpful in testing your personality and things you don’t usually reveal about ourselves. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of your personality and your deepest desires based on what you see inside the illusion. One such fine illustration can be seen in a vibrant optical illusion painting.

Color you see first reveals your Personality Traits

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is an optical illusion that was shared by Bright Side. The painting is made of different colors. How ever, the color you see first in the painting reveals a lot about your personality. So, which color do you notice the most? This optical illusion claims that the color you see first in the image will reveal your nature and personality traits. So if you ever wanted to know your dominant traits then this personality test is meant for you!

Which color did you see first in this Optical Illusion?

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that tells about your dominant personality traits. The color you see first in this optical illusion says lots about your personality. The colors that you can see in this optical illusion are:

Turquoise (at the top of the image) Yellow (at the centre of the image) Deep Blue (at the bottom of the image)

Each of these can reveal information about your personality traits.

1. Turquoise Color- Risk Taker & Creative

If the first color you saw in this optical illusion is the woman’s face, then it means that you love taking risks without being scared of failures. This also means that your imagination runs wild which makes you a very creative person. Your creativity flies off the roof!

2. Yellow Color- Easy-going, Adaptable & Calm

If the color you spotted in this optical illusion is yellow, then this means that you are an easy-going person. This also means that you are adaptable and you don’t make a big fuss about your life’s circumstances. You have a very calm and composed nature. You don’t like to disrupt your peace of mind.

3. Deep Blue Color - Perfectionist

If the first color you saw in the optical illusion picture is the Deep Blue color, then this means that you analyze everything in your life. This personality trait of yours makes you a perfectionist. Therefore, you tend to achieve all your goals and objectives.

Research has proven that Optical illusions tend to give some fascinating insight about how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which color you see first in this optical illusion?

