Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Can you spot the word “Name” in 5 seconds?

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

It has been suggested that regular practise of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

So, get ready to test your observation skills with this exciting challenge now!

Also read:

Spot 3 differences between the dog and ball pictures in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find Name in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

Readers are presented with a word grid in which the word same can be seen.

There is, however, another word name, which is expertly hidden in the word grid.

The challenge is to spot the word in 5 seconds.

Netizens are having a hard time solving this challenge.

Will you be able to do it in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the word, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the word?

Time is running out.

Also read:

Genius IQ Test: Find the weight of all the animals in 11 seconds!

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those who have spotted the word name deserve a huge round of applause from us.

You indeed have superior observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can check out the solution below.

Also read:

Spot 3 differences between the rat and cheese pictures in 12 seconds!

Find Name in 5 Seconds: Solution

The word name can be spotted on the extreme right side of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

You have the eyes of hawk if you can spot the sailor’s lost sword in the picture in 6 seconds!

Logical Skill Test: You have high IQ if you can find the bracelet thief in 7 seconds!