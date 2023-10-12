Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and Afghanistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup India vs Afghanistan: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off in blistering fashion after New Zealand took their 2019 final loss revenge against England in the inaugural game. Since then, numerous records have been broken, and almost impossible cricket feats have been accomplished. Last night’s match was no different.

India and Afghanistan clashed in match 9 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at New Delhi’s iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams performed valiantly, especially Afghanistan, who registered an inspired score of 272/8 on the board in 50 overs after choosing to bat first.

However, the Rohit Sharma led-Indian team demolished Afghanistan and won the game by 8 wickets in just 35 overs.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs Afghanistan match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ind vs Afg Result

India won yesterday's World Cup Match with Afghanistan by 8 wickets.

Final Score:

Afghanistan: 272/8 (50 Overs)

India: 273/2 (35 Overs)

Afghanistan Inning

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)c S Thakur b H Pandya 21 28 3 1 75.00 Ibrahim Zadran c KL Rahul b J Bumrah 22 28 4 0 78.57 Rahmat Shah lbw b S Thakur 16 22 3 0 72.73 Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)lbw b K Yadav 80 88 8 1 90.91 Azmatullah Omarzai b H Pandya 62 69 2 4 89.86 Mohammad Nabi lbw b J Bumrah 19 27 1 0 70.37 Najibullah Zadran c V Kohli b J Bumrah 2 8 0 0 25.00 Rashid Khan c K Yadav b J Bumrah 16 12 1 1 133.33 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Not out 10 12 2 0 83.33 Naveen-ul-Haq Not out 9 8 1 0 112.50 DID NOT BAT: Fazalhaq Farooqi EXTRA 15 ( B - 2, W - 8, NO - 2, LB - 3, P - 0 ) TOTAL( 5.44 RUNS PER OVER ) 272 (8 Wkts, 50 Ov)

Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wicket No balls Wides Eco Jasprit Bumrah 10 0 39 4 0 3 3.90 Mohammed Siraj 9 0 76 0 0 1 8.44 Hardik Pandya 7 0 43 2 0 2 6.14 Shardul Thakur 6 0 31 1 1 1 5.17 Kuldeep Yadav 10 0 40 1 0 0 4.00 Ravindra Jadeja 8 0 38 0 1 0 4.75

India Innings

Batter Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Rohit Sharma (c) b R Khan 131 84 16 5 155.95 Ishan Kishan c I Zadran b R Khan 47 47 5 2 100.00 Virat Kohli Not out 55 56 6 0 98.21 Shreyas Iyer Not out 25 23 1 1 108.70 DID NOT BAT: KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj EXTRA 15 ( B - 1, W - 10, NO - 0, LB - 4, P - 0 ) TOTAL( 7.80 RUNS PER OVER ) 273 (2 Wkts, 35 Ov)

Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wicket No balls Wides Eco Fazalhaq Farooqi 6 0 50 0 0 1 8.33 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 8 0 64 0 0 3 8.00 Naveen-ul-Haq 5 0 31 0 0 0 6.20 Azmatullah Omarzai 4 0 34 0 0 1 8.50 Mohammad Nabi 4 0 32 0 0 0 8.00 Rashid Khan 8 0 57 2 0 1 7.13

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 5, India vs Afghanistan?

Jasprit Bumrah took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 9 between India and Afghanistan.

Bumrah took 4 wickets in 10 overs and conceded only 39 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs Afghanistan Match Number 9?

India’s Rohit Shama played a brilliant second innings and scored most runs in yesterday’s world cup match. Shamra hit 131 in just 84 balls. Sharma also overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundres.

Who hit the most sixes in the Yesterday's match?

Rohit Sharma hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with Afghanistan. Sharma blasted 5 sixes in this 131 run century.

Who was the Player of the Match for India vs Afghanistan?

The player of the match for India vs Afghanistan match was Rohit Sharma for his incredible innings of 131 of 84 deliveries.