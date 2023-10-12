Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and Afghanistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards
ICC World Cup India vs Afghanistan: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off in blistering fashion after New Zealand took their 2019 final loss revenge against England in the inaugural game. Since then, numerous records have been broken, and almost impossible cricket feats have been accomplished. Last night’s match was no different.
India and Afghanistan clashed in match 9 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at New Delhi’s iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams performed valiantly, especially Afghanistan, who registered an inspired score of 272/8 on the board in 50 overs after choosing to bat first.
However, the Rohit Sharma led-Indian team demolished Afghanistan and won the game by 8 wickets in just 35 overs.
You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs Afghanistan match here.
Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ind vs Afg Result
India won yesterday's World Cup Match with Afghanistan by 8 wickets.
Final Score:
Afghanistan: 272/8 (50 Overs)
India: 273/2 (35 Overs)
SCORECARD
Afghanistan Inning
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)c S Thakur b H Pandya
|
21
|
28
|
3
|
1
|
75.00
|
Ibrahim Zadran c KL Rahul b J Bumrah
|
22
|
28
|
4
|
0
|
78.57
|
Rahmat Shah lbw b S Thakur
|
16
|
22
|
3
|
0
|
72.73
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)lbw b K Yadav
|
80
|
88
|
8
|
1
|
90.91
|
Azmatullah Omarzai b H Pandya
|
62
|
69
|
2
|
4
|
89.86
|
Mohammad Nabi lbw b J Bumrah
|
19
|
27
|
1
|
0
|
70.37
|
Najibullah Zadran c V Kohli b J Bumrah
|
2
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
25.00
|
Rashid Khan c K Yadav b J Bumrah
|
16
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
133.33
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Not out
|
10
|
12
|
2
|
0
|
83.33
|
Naveen-ul-Haq Not out
|
9
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
112.50
|
DID NOT BAT: Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
EXTRA
|
15
|
( B - 2, W - 8, NO - 2, LB - 3, P - 0 )
|
TOTAL( 5.44 RUNS PER OVER )
|
272 (8 Wkts, 50 Ov)
|
|
Bowler
|
Overs
|
Maiden
|
Runs
|
Wicket
|
No balls
|
Wides
|
Eco
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
10
|
0
|
39
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
3.90
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
9
|
0
|
76
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8.44
|
Hardik Pandya
|
7
|
0
|
43
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
6.14
|
Shardul Thakur
|
6
|
0
|
31
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5.17
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
10
|
0
|
40
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4.00
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
8
|
0
|
38
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
4.75
India Innings
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Rohit Sharma (c) b R Khan
|
131
|
84
|
16
|
5
|
155.95
|
Ishan Kishan c I Zadran b R Khan
|
47
|
47
|
5
|
2
|
100.00
|
Virat Kohli Not out
|
55
|
56
|
6
|
0
|
98.21
|
Shreyas Iyer Not out
|
25
|
23
|
1
|
1
|
108.70
|
DID NOT BAT: KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
|
EXTRA
|
15
|
( B - 1, W - 10, NO - 0, LB - 4, P - 0 )
|
TOTAL( 7.80 RUNS PER OVER )
|
273 (2 Wkts, 35 Ov)
|
|
Bowler
|
Overs
|
Maiden
|
Runs
|
Wicket
|
No balls
|
Wides
|
Eco
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
6
|
0
|
50
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8.33
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
8
|
0
|
64
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
8.00
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
5
|
0
|
31
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6.20
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
4
|
0
|
34
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8.50
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
4
|
0
|
32
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8.00
|
Rashid Khan
|
8
|
0
|
57
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
7.13
Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 5, India vs Afghanistan?
Jasprit Bumrah took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 9 between India and Afghanistan.
Bumrah took 4 wickets in 10 overs and conceded only 39 runs.
Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs Afghanistan Match Number 9?
India’s Rohit Shama played a brilliant second innings and scored most runs in yesterday’s world cup match. Shamra hit 131 in just 84 balls. Sharma also overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundres.
Who hit the most sixes in the Yesterday's match?
Rohit Sharma hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with Afghanistan. Sharma blasted 5 sixes in this 131 run century.
Who was the Player of the Match for India vs Afghanistan?
The player of the match for India vs Afghanistan match was Rohit Sharma for his incredible innings of 131 of 84 deliveries.