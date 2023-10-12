Analysis

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and Afghanistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 9: Check the match results, highest run scorer, highest wicket-taker and player of the match for the India vs Afghanistan game.
ICC World Cup India vs Afghanistan: The 2023 ODI World Cup kicked off in blistering fashion after New Zealand took their 2019 final loss revenge against England in the inaugural game. Since then, numerous records have been broken, and almost impossible cricket feats have been accomplished. Last night’s match was no different.

India and Afghanistan clashed in match 9 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at New Delhi’s iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams performed valiantly, especially Afghanistan, who registered an inspired score of 272/8 on the board in 50 overs after choosing to bat first.

However, the Rohit Sharma led-Indian team demolished Afghanistan and won the game by 8 wickets in just 35 overs.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs Afghanistan match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ind vs Afg Result

India won yesterday's World Cup Match with Afghanistan by 8 wickets.

Final Score:

Afghanistan: 272/8 (50 Overs)

India: 273/2 (35 Overs)

SCORECARD

Afghanistan Inning

Batter

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)c S Thakur b H Pandya

21

28

3

1

75.00

Ibrahim Zadran c KL Rahul b J Bumrah

22

28

4

0

78.57

Rahmat Shah lbw b S Thakur

16

22

3

0

72.73

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)lbw b K Yadav

80

88

8

1

90.91

Azmatullah Omarzai b H Pandya

62

69

2

4

89.86

Mohammad Nabi lbw b J Bumrah

19

27

1

0

70.37

Najibullah Zadran c V Kohli b J Bumrah

2

8

0

0

25.00

Rashid Khan c K Yadav b J Bumrah

16

12

1

1

133.33

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Not out

10

12

2

0

83.33

Naveen-ul-Haq Not out

9

8

1

0

112.50

DID NOT BAT: Fazalhaq Farooqi

EXTRA

15

( B - 2, W - 8, NO - 2, LB - 3, P - 0 )

TOTAL( 5.44 RUNS PER OVER )

272 (8 Wkts, 50 Ov)

 

 

Bowler

Overs

Maiden

Runs

Wicket

No balls

Wides

Eco

Jasprit Bumrah

10

0

39

4

0

3

3.90

Mohammed Siraj

9

0

76

0

0

1

8.44

Hardik Pandya

7

0

43

2

0

2

6.14

Shardul Thakur

6

0

31

1

1

1

5.17

Kuldeep Yadav

10

0

40

1

0

0

4.00

Ravindra Jadeja

8

0

38

0

1

0

4.75

India Innings

Batter

Runs

Balls

4s

6s

SR

Rohit Sharma (c) b R Khan

131

84

16

5

155.95

Ishan Kishan c I Zadran b R Khan

47

47

5

2

100.00

Virat Kohli Not out

55

56

6

0

98.21

Shreyas Iyer Not out

25

23

1

1

108.70

DID NOT BAT: KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

EXTRA

15

( B - 1, W - 10, NO - 0, LB - 4, P - 0 )

TOTAL( 7.80 RUNS PER OVER )

273 (2 Wkts, 35 Ov)

 

 

 

Bowler

Overs

Maiden

Runs

Wicket

No balls

Wides

Eco

Fazalhaq Farooqi

6

0

50

0

0

1

8.33

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

8

0

64

0

0

3

8.00

Naveen-ul-Haq

5

0

31

0

0

0

6.20

Azmatullah Omarzai

4

0

34

0

0

1

8.50

Mohammad Nabi

4

0

32

0

0

0

8.00

Rashid Khan

8

0

57

2

0

1

7.13

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 5, India vs Afghanistan?

Jasprit Bumrah took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 9 between India and Afghanistan.

Bumrah took 4 wickets in 10 overs and conceded only 39 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs Afghanistan Match Number 9?

India’s Rohit Shama played a brilliant second innings and scored most runs in yesterday’s world cup match. Shamra hit 131 in just 84 balls. Sharma also overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most World Cup hundres.

Who hit the most sixes in the Yesterday's match?

Rohit Sharma hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match with Afghanistan. Sharma blasted 5 sixes in this 131 run century.

Who was the Player of the Match for India vs Afghanistan?

The player of the match for India vs Afghanistan match was Rohit Sharma for his incredible innings of 131 of 84 deliveries.
