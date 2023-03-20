APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket Released for Class 10th, 12th, Get Direct Link Here

APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket OUT: As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the hall tickets for classes 10th and 12th. Thus, candidates who are going to appear in Andhra Pradesh 2023 Exams can check and download the APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website i.e. portal.apopenschool.org

Students can access the APOSS Inter Hall Ticket 2023 and APOSS SSC Hall Ticket 2023 on the official website by selecting district, school, and name. Those who are appearing for the AP Inter Exam 2023 or AP SSC Exam 2023 must carry the APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry to the exam hall.

APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket?

Students who are going to take the APOSS 2023 Exams are required to carry the admit card to the exam hall. Students can download the APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. portal.apopenschool.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSC and Intermediate hall ticket 2023 link

Step 3: Choose the district, school, and name of the student

Step 4: APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

APOSS Open Inter, SSC Exams 2023

As per the latest updates, the authorities will conduct the AP Open Inter Exam 2023 and AP SSC Exam 2023 from April 3, 2023, onwards. According to the APOSS Timetable 2023, the exams will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

