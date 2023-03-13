Assam HSLC General Science Board Exam 2023 Cancelled, Revised Date To Release Soon

Assam HSLC General Science Paper 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has cancelled the Assam class 10 exam 2023 for the General Science paper. SEBA issued a notice stating that social media alleged that handwritten model question papers of Assam Class 10 general science subject were circulated and such news might create confusion therefore the exam has been cancelled.

The revised date for the Assam HSLC general science paper 2023 will be announced soon. The Assam board Class 10 matric exam commenced with English paper on March 3 and was scheduled to get over on March 20. As many as 4,22,174 students have registered for the Assam HSLC board exams 2023.

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Cancelled Tweet

Ranoj Pegu tweeted - "General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course." Check tweet below -

General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3fvU2CbSgr — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 12, 2023

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023 Cancellation Notice

As per updates, SEBA did not accept that the paper has been leaked, it has issued a notification mentioning a news telecast that claims a handwritten model paper of General Science (C3) is available with some students and is being circulated on social media.

The notification reads, “We have a belief that such news may create confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13 March, 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled.” In the meantime Assam Police has ordered an investigation into the question paper leak, check Assam's DPS GP Singh tweet -

Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits… https://t.co/oVwC1UxVrz — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) March 12, 2023

Assam HSLC English Board Exam 2023

Earlier, the board cancelled the English exam after reports of using unfair means by students in Cachar’s JR Ucchotor Madhyamik Vidyalaya Gonirgram Higher Secondary examination centre were made. As per reports, this year, the Assam matric exams 2023 are being held at 912 centres across the state.

Also Read: Assam CEE 2023: Exam Dates Announced at astu.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here