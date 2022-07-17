CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shares update about CBSE Board Results

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: With no clear update about CBSE Board Result 2022 Date and Time from the Board, over 35 lakh students have been scrambling from one place to another to get some information about the same. To help calm their nerves, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stated during this recent interaction with media persons. Speaking to reporters in Kanpur, Mr Pradhan said that CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be declared on time, as per the official schedule released by the board. He also confirmed that CBSE 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result 2022 have not been delayed and will come out on time.

No Delay in CBSE Board Results 2022, confirms Education Minister

During the last few weeks, rumours and speculations about CBSE Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 have been happening on social media platforms. To clear the air around the CBSE Board Result 2022 Date, Education Minister said that the “CBSE board result will be released as per the schedule and will not be delayed.” However, he has refrained from actually confirming any date and time for the announcement of CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 and said that it would be declared soon by the board.

Uttar Pradesh | There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/5B83250Qey — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022

Term-wise Weightage to be Confirmed by Board

For the 2022 session, the CBSE Board has held the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams in the bifurcated format in Two Terms. The Term 1 Exam was held in December 2021 while the Term 2 Exam was held in May - June 2022. Following the completion of Term 2 Exams on 15th June; the board started the evaluation process for checking of answer sheets. Currently, evaluation work for CBSE 10th Result 2022 has been completed while CBSE 12th Result 2022 evaluation is still underway. After the completion of the assessment, the board will also announce the Term-wise weightage based on which the final result will be calculated. The CBSE results 2022 final mark sheet will be prepared after combining the weightage based on the performance in both terms.

