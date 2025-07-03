CBSE Board Practical Exams 2025 Class 10th, 12th For Compartment Students Starts for July, 10; Details Here

News

CBSE will conduct the compartment practical exams 2025 from July 10 to 15 for students in the RP and RB categories. Class 12 RP students will appear only for practicals, while Class 10 RB students must take both theory and practical exams. Practical exams for regular students will be held at their schools, and for private candidates at their theory exam centres.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for the practical exams for students in the compartment category on the official website at cbse.gov.in. These exams will be held from July 10 to July 15, 2025. As per the official notice, this session is specifically for students who have been placed in the Repeat in Practical (RP) or Repeat in Both (RB) categories in any subject. CBSE has clearly stated that Class 12 students who fall under the RP category will need to appear only for the practical exam. Their previous theory marks will remain unchanged, meaning they don’t need to retake the theory paper. For Class 10 students who are in the RB (Repeat in Both) category, CBSE requires them to appear for both the theory and the practical exams as part of the supplementary exam process. This ensures that students get a fair chance to improve their scores in both components.

CBSE has also clarified that internal assessment for Class 10 students will not be conducted again during the supplementary exams. Since internal assessment is a year-long activity, students who missed it earlier will be awarded pro-rata marks based on their performance in the theory exam of the supplementary session. CBSE Compartment Practical Exam 2025: Venue Details Released The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared important details about the venue for the 2025 compartment practical exams. According to the latest circular, the venue depends on the type of candidate. For regular students, the CBSE practical exams will be held at their schools. However, private candidates will need to appear for the practical exam at the same centres where they will take their theory exams. “In case in any examination centre/school, the facility for practical exams in a particular subject(s) is not available, the concerned Regional Office may make necessary arrangements for conducting practical examination in that subject(s) in a nearby examination centre/school,” the circular stated. For Class 12 practical exams, external examiners will be appointed by CBSE's Regional Offices to maintain fairness and transparency. Meanwhile, internal examiners will be selected by the respective schools or exam centres.