CG Board Result 2022: Know When Where and How to Check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022

CG Board Result 2022: Will the board release a Toppers List?

Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared by the board officials at 12 PM today. The result details including the data of the students will be announced by the board officials first foollowing which a link to check the results will be announced. This year, the board will also be announcing the list of students who have topped the 10th and 12th examinations across the state in the variosu districts. The list of toppers for Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Exams 2022 will be include the list of students who have secured the highest marks in the examination.

Updated as on May 14, 2022 @ 9:44 AM

Marks Required to Qualify: Based on the Marking Scheme followed by the board, the minimum marks required by the students to be considered as qualified in the 10th and 12th examinations is 33%. students who have appeated for the 10th and 12th CGBSE Exams are required to secure 33% aggregate marks and individually in all the subjects in order to be deemed Qualified in their board exams eligible for further admission procedures.

Updates as on May 14, 2022 @ 9:25 AM

CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board today. As per the data provided by the officials approximately 6.5 Lakh students are awaiting the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022. Close to 2,93,425 students registered for the 12th examinations while 3,80,027 Lakh students appeared for the 10th examinations. Candidates can check the CGBSE 10th and 12th exams 2022 through the link which will be provided on this page.

Updated as on May 14, 2022 @ 8:59 AM

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the Chhattisgarh board 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the official website Today - May 14, 2022. According to the notification provided, the board officials will declare the results by 12 PM today. The results will be announced on the official website of Chhattisgarh Board. Candidates who have appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

As per the trend followed in the previous years, the board officials will first announce the results in an official press conference after which the link for students to check the results will be provided on the official website.

The Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will also be provided on this page. The link will be activated as and when the results are declared on the official website.

When to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022

The Chhattisgarh Board officials will be announcing the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 through a press conference after which the link to check the results will be displayed on the official website. As per the information provided by the officials will declare the results at 12 PM Today - May 14, 2022.

Where to check Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022

Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of CGBSE. Candidates will be able to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the official link - cgbse.nic.in. Candidates must also note that along with the official link, students will also be able to check the results through the direct link provided here.

How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022

Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 and 12 Registration number in the link provided. The results including the complete details of the students, name of the exams, marks secured, etc will be provided on the result sheet.

Along with releasing the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022, the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the exams, the overall pass percentage and the qualifying status of the candidates.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: CGBSE Result Today at cgbse.nic.in