CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Check Minimum Marks Required to Qualify CG Board Class 10 and 12 Exams

CG Board Result 2022: When is the CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 Expected?

According to the schedule provided by board officials, the CG Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official websit at 12 PM. The results will be announced by the CGBSE board president and secretary while the list of toppers will be announced by the State Education Minister. Students can check their CGBSE 10th and 12th CGBSE Results 2022 by entering the Registration number in the link provided. Candidates can read through the details provided below to check their Board Results.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 are expected to be declared on the official website of the board today. The Chhattisgarh Board examinations were conducted for the 10th and 12th class students in March 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CGBSE 10th and 12th exams 2022 will be able to check the results through the link provided on the official website.

The CGBSE 10th and 12th Examination results will first be announced by the board in an official press conference where the board officials will also be announcing the list of students who topped the CG Board Result 2022. The link for students to download the CG Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will also be available on this page as and when the results are declared by the officials.

Candidates can visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in to check the board exam results. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to get the complete details of the Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022.

Check CGBSE Results 2022 Live Updates Here

What is the minimum marks required to qualify the CGBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2022

Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website of CGBSE. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must note that there is a minimum mark based on which the students will be considered as passed on failed in the exams. As per the details provided by the board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate in the examination and 33 % aggregate in each subject in order to be considered as passed in the exams.

What after the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 are declared?

After the CGBSE 10h and 12th Exams 2022 are declared on the official website, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for further admissions to class 11 and higher education courses. The board will also provide students with the opportunity to apply for the answer sheet scrutiny and the compartmental exams. The details of the same will be provided on this page.

Also Read: CG Board Result 2022: Know When Where and How to Check CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022