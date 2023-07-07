FMGE 2023 Final Edit Window Opens; Upload Correct Images Till July 11

FMGE 2023 Final Edit Window: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the selective/final edit window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE June 2023. Candidates can rectify the incorrect images in their application form between July 7 and 10, 2023. The registered ones can make modifications on the official website: natboard.edu.in.Candidates must read the image upload instructions thoroughly before modifications.

The official notification reads, “Pursuant to the closure of the edit window on 26.06.2023, it has been noted that some candidates have not uploaded their photographs, signatures, and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window.”

FMGE 2023 Important Dates

Check out the list of important events alongside dates below:

Particulars Dates FMGE 2023 final edit window July 7 to 10, 2023 Admit card release date July 25, 2023 FMGE exam date July 30, 2023 FMGE Result 2023 By August 30, 2023

What are Required Documents for FMGE Application Form 2023?

Candidates must submit their Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), Attestation of PMQC by the Indian embassy concerned, eligibility certificate or admission letter, and proof of citizenship. The authorities will issue the FMGE 2023 admit card on July 25, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 30.

How Many Times I Can Edit FMGE Application Form 2023?

The incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the FMGE 2023 final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in the records.

