  3. G20 Summit Begins Today: Delhi Schools, Colleges and Offices Closed Till September 10

G20 Summit Begins Today: Delhi Schools, Colleges and Offices Closed Till September 10

All educational institutes and offices in Delhi are closed from today: September 8, 2023, in the light of the G20 Summit. Delhi Minister Atishi said that the schools will be closed till September 10, 2023, Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 8, 2023 12:22 IST
Delhi School Closing News: The most anticipated G20 summit commences today, September 8, 2023, in the National Capital, bringing together leaders from the world's major economies to discuss critical global issues. In view of the G20 summit, the government of Delhi has ordered all the respective authorities to close the schools, colleges and offices from today: September 8, 2023. The Delhi Minister Atishi informed that all the schools, colleges and offices will remain closed till September 10, 2023, and the schools will reopen on Monday, September 11, 2023. 

The decision to close the educational institutes has been taken considering the several traffic diversions and other arrangements of the G20 summit. As per the recent updates, the two-day summit will be attended by several world leaders and the mega event is scheduled to be held at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. 

Chandrayaan 3 Essay Competition for School Students (PDF Download) - Registration Link 

The Delhi government's Department of Education has already issued a notice, urging schools to declare September 8 as a holiday for both students and employees. Moreover, the Delhi government has requested education department staff to stay in the city during these four days to provide necessary manpower support during the G20 summit.

Delhi School Closed News Updates 

The declaration of the Delhi schools holiday was made through the press conference. AAP Minister Atishi says, "In view of the G20 summit, all schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to September 10..." Check the Tweet below: 

Traffic restrictions in Delhi 

Delhi government has also informed that there will be high security conditions in places like Dilli Haat, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Malcha Marg Market. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) statement lists 26 routes that will receive special attention during the G20 summit, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sachivalaya Road, Purana Quila Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Suraj Kund Road, and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

Also Read: School Holidays in September 2023: Schools to Remain Shut due to G-20 Summit, Ganesh Chaturthi; List Here
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
