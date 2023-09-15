Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling Underway, Window To Close Tomorrow

Gujarat NEET UG Round 3 Choice Filling: Gujarat NEET UG Counselling round 3 choice filling process is underway. According to the given schedule, the last date for students to complete the choice-filling process is September 16, 2023. The NEET UG counselling round 3 choice filling and choice locking window is available on the official website of the Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling round 3 allotment results will be announced after September 18, 2023. After completing the choice-filling process, the choices entered by the students will be displayed on the official website on September 16, 2023, while the processing of the allotment will be done on September 17 and 18, 2023.

Gujarat NEET UG counselling round 3 choice filling link is available on the official website - medadmgujarat.org. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to apply for the round 3 NEET UG counselling process.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling - Click Here

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling Process

The Gujarat NEET UG counselling round 3 choice filling window is available on the official counselling portal. In the choice filling link candidates are required to enter their choice of course and college for the allotment procedure. Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling link

Step 3: Click on registration and enter the user ID, password ad 14 digit pin

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the choices and click on the final submission link

