ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Apply Soon at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) applications will be closed tomorrow: June 23, 2023, by 11.50 PM. Candidates who wish to appear in the entrance test must apply on the official website: icar.nta.nic.in before the deadline and pay the prescribed application fee.

Previously, the last date to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2023 exam was June 16, 2023. The authorities extended the deadline till June 23, 2023. Meanwhile, the application correction window will be live between June 25 and 27, 2023. Applicants who have done mistakes while filling out the application form can make modifications during this timeline.

ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is mentioned below:

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 Click Here ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023 Click Here

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Dates

Check out the important events below:

Particulars Dates Last date to apply and pay fee June 23, 2023, up to 11.50 PM Application correction window June 25 to 27, 2023 Admit card & exam city slip To be notified soon ICAR AIEEA exam date 2023 [AIEEA (PG)] [AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)] July 9, 2023

How to Apply for ICAR AIEEA 2023?

Eligible candidates can check out the below steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website: icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

ICAR AIEEA Application Fee 2023

Check out the category-wise application fee below:

Category Fee (INR) General/Unreserved 1175 Other Backward Classes (OBC)- (NCL)*/UPS**/ EWS*** 1150 SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender 600

