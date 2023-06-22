ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023 Closes Tomorrow, Apply Soon at icar.nta.nic.in

ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) applications will be closed tomorrow: June 23, 2023, by 11.50 PM. Candidates who wish to appear in the entrance test must apply on the official website: icar.nta.nic.in before the deadline and pay the prescribed application fee.
Previously, the last date to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2023 exam was June 16, 2023. The authorities extended the deadline till June 23, 2023. Meanwhile, the application correction window will be live between June 25 and 27, 2023. Applicants who have done mistakes while filling out the application form can make modifications during this timeline.
ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to register is mentioned below:
ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023
ICAR AIEEA (PG) – 2023
ICAR AIEEA 2023 Dates
Check out the important events below:
Particulars
Dates
Last date to apply and pay fee
June 23, 2023, up to 11.50 PM
Application correction window
June 25 to 27, 2023
Admit card & exam city slip
To be notified soon
ICAR AIEEA exam date 2023 [AIEEA (PG)]
[AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]
July 9, 2023
How to Apply for ICAR AIEEA 2023?
Eligible candidates can check out the below steps to apply-
Step 1: Visit the official website: icar.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2023 link
Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in
Step 4: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee
Step 5: Submit the application form
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
ICAR AIEEA Application Fee 2023
Check out the category-wise application fee below:
Category
Fee (INR)
General/Unreserved
1175
Other Backward Classes (OBC)- (NCL)*/UPS**/ EWS***
1150
SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender
600
