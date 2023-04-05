IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed: As per the latest updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has postponed the exam for subjects scheduled for April 7. As per the official notification, the exam has now been rescheduled for April 21, 2023. Students who will be appearing for the upcoming exams must note that the session and timings will remain the same.

Students must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in. According to the schedule, IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift is scheduled between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Whereas, the evening shift will be held between 2.00 pm and 5.00 pm. Candidates can check out the steps to download admit card below.

The official notification of the same reads, “The term-end examination in online mode for the courses of online programmes of the University scheduled on 7th April 2023 stands postponed to 21st April 2023. The session and time will remain the same.”

How to Download IGNOU Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates who are going to appear in the IGNOU December TEE exams 2023 must carry the admit card to the exam hall. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for download hallticket for Dec TEE exams

Step 3: Enter enrollment number and select programme

Step 4: The IGNOU hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for exam purposes

