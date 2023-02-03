JEE Main 2023 Application Correction Window Reopens, Make Changes in State Code of Eligibility, Category

JEE Main 2023 Application Correction Window: As per the recent notification released, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 application correction window for session 1. Now, candidates can edit the state code of eligibility and category in their JEE Main application form 2023. They will be able to modify the code and category at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to make corrections in JEE Main 2023 application for Jan session is February 5 till 5 pm.

The decision to reopen JEE Main 2023 application correction window has been taken after NTA received several representations from candidates. NTA further advised candidates to make the corrections carefully as this is the final opportunity before the release of JEE Main 2023 session 1 results and no further opportunity will be provided.

Make Changes in State Code of Eligibility, Category Through JEE Main 2023 Application Correction Window

NTA has stated in the official notice that - “National Testing Agency is in receipt of few representations from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1. In view of the above and in the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1.”

JEE Main 2023 State Code of Eligibility

NTA has also explained that the state code of eligibility means the code of the state from where the candidate is appearing in or has passed the Class 12 (or equivalent) qualifying exam under which the candidate becomes eligible to appear in JEE Main 2023 exam and to get admission in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The official notice states - “If a candidate has got wrong State code of Eligibility in his/her Admit Card as per the above criteria, then he/she can change the State Code of Eligibility in the Online Application Form.” NTA asked candidates to note that the state code of eligibility does not depend upon the native place or permanent address or the place of residence of the candidate.

