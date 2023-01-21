    JEE Main Admit Card 2023 (OUT): NTA Releases Session 1 Hall Ticket for Jan 24 Exam, Download Here

    JEE Main Admit Card 2023 (OUT): NTA has released the JEE Main admit card 2023 for session 1 exams. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 hall ticket from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Get direct link here

    Updated: Jan 21, 2023 13:33 IST
    JEE Main Admit Card 2023 (OUT): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 admit card for session 1 today in online mode. Candidates can download the JEE Main admit card 2023 at the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their application number, date of birth and security pin to download JEE Main admit card 2023. 

    As per the updates, the JEE Main hall ticket has been released for January 24, 2023 exam. Along with the JEE Main 2023 admit card, candidates will also have to bring the self-declaration form on the day of the exam. The JEE Main session 1 exam is scheduled to be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023. 

    JEE Main Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    How To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1?

    Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 Session 1 exam will be held in different centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 25 cities outside India. They will have to carry their JEE Main admit card to appear for the engineering entrance exam. Go through the steps - 

    •  1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 – Download Admit Card (24.01.2023). 
    • 3rd Step - On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Now, enter application number and date of birth/password and security pin. 
    • 5th Step - The JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen.
    • Also, download and take a printout of admit card and carry it on the exam day. 

    What Details will be mentioned on JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for Session 1?

    The hall ticket of JEE Main 2023 for January session will likely to have details about the candidates and exam. Go through the table for more details - 

    Particulars

    Details

    JEE Main admit card download link

    jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Credentials required to download JEE Main hall ticket

    JEE Main application number and date of birth

    Candidate’s details mentioned 

    Name of Candidate, Father's Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, State of Eligibility, Roll Number, Photograph of Candidate, Signature of Candidate, Candidate's parent signature

    Exam details mentioned 

    Application Number, Exam Centre Name, Exam Centre Address, Timing of Exam, Paper for which appearing 

    Document to carry at exam centre

    JEE Main admit card and a valid original photo ID

    JEE Main helpline

    8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 and write at JEE (Main) Query Redressal System (QRS).

    Email ID: jeemain-nta@gov.in

    Compatible browsers to download the hall ticket

    Internet Explorer, Firefox and Chrome

