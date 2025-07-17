JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Document verification, Option Selection Window Closing Today

The Uttar Pradesh polytechnic and diploma admissions process is managed by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates who have been given a seat in this round have the option to either "float" or "freeze" the seat until the final date.JEECUP counseling 2025 round 2 option selection and fee deposition deadlines have been moved to July 17 at 12 p.m. Document verification is open until 2:00 PM today. By providing their application number and password, candidates can access the official admissions portal, admissions.nic.in, to view their seat allocation.
Candidates are indicating their want to take part in upcoming rounds of counseling for seat upgrades after opting to "float" the seat. Based on the candidate's prior choice-filling, the upgraded seat will be awarded. The candidate will keep the present seat if there are no vacancies in the following round to enhance it.
How To Apply For JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Selection?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 option selection:
-
Log in to the official JEECUP admissions portal using your application number and password.
-
Go to your candidate dashboard and select the "Choice Filling for Round 2" option.
-
Choose your preferred diploma programs and polytechnic colleges carefully from the list provided.
-
Sort the options you have selected according to your actual preferences for seat assignments.
-
Examine each decision carefully, and then lock them expressly before the deadline.
-
The confirmation page for your locked choices should be downloaded and printed for future use.
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Fee payment
After expressing interest, candidates must pay a Rs 3,250 seat acceptance fee, of which Rs 3,000 will go toward tuition and the remaining amount would be used for counselling.
Today is also the last day for offline document verification through JEECUP. Candidates must bring two passport-sized photos, self-attested photocopies, and all of their original documentation, including their educational credentials, to their assigned support center. Those who fail to finish the document verification within the allotted time will be able to take part in the subsequent counseling round, but their admission will be canceled.
Candidates in the reserved category must present a valid category proof or certificate prior to the JEECUP deadline.
What Happens When Seats Are Allotted for JEECUP Round 2?
-
Accept the Seat: In order to verify their assigned seat, applicants must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 3,000 and a counseling charge of Rs. 250.
-
Fee Payment: Online payments for fees are only accepted from July 13 to July 15, 2025.
-
Verification of Documents: Visit the approved support centers for verification between July 14 and July 16, 2025.
-
Withdrawal Option: Applicants may withdraw at any time up to July 17, 2025.
-
Provisional Admission Letter: After the cost has been paid and verified, you can download the admission letter from the portal.
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Documents Required
-
JEECUP Admit Card
-
JEECUP Rank Card 2025
-
JEECUP Counselling Allotment Letter
-
Mark sheets and Certificates of the Qualifying Examination
-
Character Certificate
-
Migration Certificate
-
Reservation Certificate
-
Domicile Certificate
-
Two Passport-size Photographs
-
Candidate's Photo ID Proof
-
Fee Payment Receipt
