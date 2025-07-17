JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Document verification, Option Selection Window Closing Today

The Uttar Pradesh polytechnic and diploma admissions process is managed by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates who have been given a seat in this round have the option to either "float" or "freeze" the seat until the final date.JEECUP counseling 2025 round 2 option selection and fee deposition deadlines have been moved to July 17 at 12 p.m. Document verification is open until 2:00 PM today. By providing their application number and password, candidates can access the official admissions portal, admissions.nic.in, to view their seat allocation.

Candidates are indicating their want to take part in upcoming rounds of counseling for seat upgrades after opting to "float" the seat. Based on the candidate's prior choice-filling, the upgraded seat will be awarded. The candidate will keep the present seat if there are no vacancies in the following round to enhance it.