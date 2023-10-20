Rajasthan JET Spot Counselling 2023 1st Provisional Seat Allotment Today at jetauj2023.com

JET Spot Counselling 2023: Agriculture University, Jodhpur is going to announce provisional seat allotment results for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test, JET today: October 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the spot round counselling can check out results on the official website: jetauj2023.com by entering the login credentials.
According to the Rajasthan JET Spot Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who are allocated seats must accept the allotment and deposit fee on October 23, 2023. Afterward, they have to report to the respective institute on October 26, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.
JET Spot Counselling 2023 Result-Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access allotment is given below:
|
JET Spot 2023 Seat Allotment
JET Spot Counselling 2023 Dates
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
1st provisional seat allotment (spot counselling)
|
October 20, 2023
|
Last date for accepting allotment and deposit fee
|
October 23, 2023
|
Reporting with original documents at the institute
|
October 26, 2023
|
2nd provisional seat allotment
|
October 30, 2023
How to Check JET Spot Counselling 2023 Result?
Candidates can check out the seat allotment results below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: jetauj2023.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab
Step 3: Key in login credentials
Step 4: JET Spot 2023 seat allotment will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the result
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Documents Required for Rajasthan JET Spot Counselling 2023
Candidates can carry the following documents for the admission process:
- Entrance exam scorecard
- SSC mark sheet
- SSC passing certificate
- HSC mark sheet
- HSC passing certificate
- Admit card certificate
- Transfer certificate
- Migration certificate
- Medical fitness certificate
- Category certificate
- Character certificate
- Domicile certificate
Also Read: NLU Tripura Admission 2023: BA LLB, LLM First Merit List Releases at nlutripura.ac.in, Check Provisional PDF Here