Rajasthan JET Spot Counselling 2023 1st Provisional Seat Allotment Today at jetauj2023.com

JET Spot Counselling 2023: Agriculture University, Jodhpur is going to announce provisional seat allotment results for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test, JET today: October 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the spot round counselling can check out results on the official website: jetauj2023.com by entering the login credentials.

According to the Rajasthan JET Spot Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates who are allocated seats must accept the allotment and deposit fee on October 23, 2023. Afterward, they have to report to the respective institute on October 26, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

JET Spot Counselling 2023 Result-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access allotment is given below:

JET Spot 2023 Seat Allotment Click Here

JET Spot Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates 1st provisional seat allotment (spot counselling) October 20, 2023 Last date for accepting allotment and deposit fee October 23, 2023 Reporting with original documents at the institute October 26, 2023 2nd provisional seat allotment October 30, 2023

How to Check JET Spot Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the seat allotment results below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jetauj2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab

Step 3: Key in login credentials

Step 4: JET Spot 2023 seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for Rajasthan JET Spot Counselling 2023

Candidates can carry the following documents for the admission process:

Entrance exam scorecard

SSC mark sheet

SSC passing certificate

HSC mark sheet

HSC passing certificate

Admit card certificate

Transfer certificate

Migration certificate

Medical fitness certificate

Category certificate

Character certificate

Domicile certificate

