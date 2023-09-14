KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka PGET Round 2 Option Entry Begins Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the option entry for NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling tomorrow: September 15, 2023. Candidates can fill in college and course preferences on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can modify, alter, and delete the options till September 21, 2023.

As per the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, round 2 seat allotment results will be out on September 22, 2023, after 9:00 PM. Shortlisted candidates can pay the acceptance fee and download the allotment letter between September 23 and 25, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Choice filling for the second round September 154 to 21, 2023 Seat allotment list for the second round September 22, 2023 Depositing course fee and downloading the allotment letter September 23 to 25, 2023 Reporting to the allotted college September 25, 2023

How to fill choices in Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023 link available

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: Fill in the preferred choices of colleges and courses from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the form

Documents Required for KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET PG 2023 admit card

NEET PG 2023 scorecard

MBBS mark sheet

Internship completion certificate

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Valid photo ID Proof

Qualifying degree certificate

Migration Certificate

Eligibility Certificate

