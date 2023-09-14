KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka PGET Round 2 Option Entry Begins Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

  1. Home
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 round 2 option entry begins tomorrow: September 15, 2023. Candidates can fill in college and course preferences at kea.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 14, 2023 17:28 IST
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the option entry for  NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling tomorrow: September 15, 2023. Candidates can fill in college and course preferences on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can modify, alter, and delete the options till September 21, 2023.

As per the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, round 2 seat allotment results will be out on September 22, 2023, after 9:00 PM. Shortlisted candidates can pay the acceptance fee and download the allotment letter between September 23 and 25, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars

Dates

Choice filling for the second round

September 154 to 21, 2023

Seat allotment list for the second round

September 22, 2023

Depositing course fee and downloading the allotment letter 

September 23 to 25, 2023

Reporting to the allotted college

September 25, 2023

How to fill choices in Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023? 

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023 link available 

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: Fill in the preferred choices of colleges and courses from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the form

Documents Required for KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • NEET PG 2023 admit card
  • NEET PG 2023 scorecard
  • MBBS mark sheet
  • Internship completion certificate
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Valid photo ID Proof
  • Qualifying degree certificate
  • Migration Certificate
  • Eligibility Certificate

