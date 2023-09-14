KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka PGET Round 2 Option Entry Begins Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the option entry for NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling tomorrow: September 15, 2023. Candidates can fill in college and course preferences on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can modify, alter, and delete the options till September 21, 2023.
As per the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, round 2 seat allotment results will be out on September 22, 2023, after 9:00 PM. Shortlisted candidates can pay the acceptance fee and download the allotment letter between September 23 and 25, 2023. Check out the complete schedule here.
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule
Candidates can check out important events alongside the dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Choice filling for the second round
|
September 154 to 21, 2023
|
Seat allotment list for the second round
|
September 22, 2023
|
Depositing course fee and downloading the allotment letter
|
September 23 to 25, 2023
|
Reporting to the allotted college
|
September 25, 2023
How to fill choices in Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:
Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGET 2nd Round Option Entry 2023 link available
Step 3: Submit the login credentials
Step 5: Fill in the preferred choices of colleges and courses from the dropdown menu
Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the form
Documents Required for KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- NEET PG 2023 admit card
- NEET PG 2023 scorecard
- MBBS mark sheet
- Internship completion certificate
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Valid photo ID Proof
- Qualifying degree certificate
- Migration Certificate
- Eligibility Certificate
