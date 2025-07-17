MAH BBA CET 2025 Mock Test Link Available, Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The MAH BBA CET 2025 supplementary exam practice test is now accessible, which is essential for applicants taking the computer-based test on July 19–20. This 90-minute, 100-question practice test helps applicants get used to the format, manage their time, and feel less anxious because it closely resembles the syllabus. A registered applicant can access it by checking in and clicking 'I am ready to begin' on the State CET Cell website.

BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 17, 2025, 16:35 IST
MAH BBA CET 2025 Mock Test Link
MAH BBA CET 2025: The mock test for the additional MAH BBA CET 2025 exam became accessible today, July 17, 2025. For applicants getting ready for the genuine extra MAH BBA CET tests, which will be administered in a computer-based manner on July 19 and 20, 2025, this practice test is essential. 

Registered candidates can become acquainted with the exam format, question types following the MAH BBA CET syllabus, and the general online testing environment by taking this practice test. They will perform better on the impending test as a result of this practice, which will also help them manage their time and lower their worry levels.

How to Take MAH BBA CET 2025 Mock Test for the Additional Exam?

To find out how to take the extra MAH BBA CET mock exam 2025, follow the instructions listed below. 

  • Visit the State CET Cell, Maharashtra's official website.

  • For the MAH BBA CET mock test 2025, click the direct link or go to https://mock.mhexam.com/BCABBABMS/.

  • Enter your login information and carefully read the contents on the page.

  • Click the 'I am ready to begin' button at the bottom of the page after selecting the disclaimer check box.

  • Take the practice exam. 

MAH BBA CET Mock Test 2025: Guidelines

Candidates can check the Important guidelines for the MAH BBA CET mock test given below:

  • Prior to the actual exam, registered applicants are required to take the MAH BBA CET mock examination. 

  • The extra MAH BBA CET mock test will last for ninety minutes.

  • Every question will receive one mark; there won't be any deductions.

What is the MAH BBA CET Mock Test? 

A simulated online exam created to replicate the real Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration Common Entrance Test is called an MAH BBA CET mock test. Its goal is to give applicants a realistic sneak peek into the exam, which consists of 100 multiple-choice questions and is administered on a computer. The examination lasts 90 minutes. English Language, Reasoning (Verbal and Arithmetic), General Knowledge & Awareness, and Computer Basics are among the topics covered in these practice exams, which are organized in accordance with the official syllabus. Aspirants can practice time management, become acquainted with the exam interface, discover their strengths and weaknesses in various subjects, and ultimately boost their confidence for the actual exam, which is set for July 19 and 20, 2025 (for the additional exam), by taking these practice exams.

