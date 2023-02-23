MAH MBA Registration 2023 Starts, Check Maharashtra CET Last Date To Apply Here

MAH MBA Registration 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for MAH CET MBA//MMS 2023 today on February 23. Candidates can apply for MAH CET MBA registration 2023 in online mode at mbacet2023.mahacet.org. The last date to apply for MAH MBA registration 2023 is March 4.

Before filling up the Maharashtra CET application form, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for MBA admission. Earlier, the officials already announced the MAH CET MBA dates. As per the schedule, the Maharashtra CET for MBA/MMS will be conducted on March 18 and 19, 2023.

MAH MBA Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

MAH CET MBA 2023 Dates

Events Dates MAH CET MBA registration commencement February 23, 2023 Last date to apply for Maharashtra CET MBA March 4, 2023 MAH MBA application correction window To be announced MAH CET MBA March 18, 19, 2023

How To Apply for MAH CET MBA 2023?

To appear in the Maharashtra MBA CET exam, candidates have to fill the online application form. They can apply in online mode for MAH CET MBA by visiting the official website. Go through the steps of the MAHA CET registration below -

1st Step - Go to the official MAH CET MBA website - mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the new registration tab.

3rd Step - Enter all the required details to register.

4th Step - Now login by using - application number and password.

5th Step - Fill up the MAH CET application form form MBA, upload the documents and pay the fees.

6th Step - After completing all the details, submit the Maharashtra CET form 2023.

MAH CET MBA 2023 Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the specified application fees to complete the application process for MAH MBA 2023. The application fee is to be paid in online mode only. Check below the table to know category-wise MAH CET MBA application fee -

Category Fees Open Category (Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates) Rs.1000 Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC] and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra State only Rs.800

