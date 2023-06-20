Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2023: Class 11 First Allotment and Cut-Off List to Release Tomorrow

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023: School Education and Sports Department will release the Maharashtra First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) first merit list and cutoff tomorrow on June 21, 2023. Candidates can check their allotted seat, college allotted and FYJC cut-offs online at 11thadmission.org.in. All the shortlisted candidates in the Maharashtra FYJC first merit list and want to accept their allotted institution have to complete the admission formalities by the specified date.

The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for admission to junior colleges was held online and there were over 3.7 lakh seats across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Panvel, Vasai and Bhiwandi. There will be three regular CAP rounds, one special CAP round, and one round specifically for ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms) candidates.

How to download Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2023 for class 11th admission?

Candidates who registered for the st round of Maharashtra FYJC seat allotment can check the merit list at 11thadmission.org.in. Shortlisted students have to confirm or reject their admission under the FYJC first merit list within the prescribed date and time. Go through the steps to know how to check and download FYJC merit list for Maharashtra 11th admission:

Step 1: Go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in

Step 2: On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads: Region

Step 3: Enter credentials to login

Step 4: FYJC merit list will be displayed on the screen along with cut offs

What after the release of Maharashtra 11th First Merit List 2023?

After the first merit list is released, students will be given a few days to confirm admission to the allotted seats. The remaining two CAP rounds will follow after the completion of the first round. They should remember that if a candidate is allotted a seat in the first preferred college, it is mandatory for the candidate to confirm the admission. If not done, he/she will not be considered for the next round.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023

As per data shared by the Maharashtra board, in the Maha SSC 10th results, the Konkan region recorded the highest overall pass percentage, while Nagpur is the lowest. Girl students have outperformed boys in Maharashtra SSC 2023 results Class 10. The SSC results 2023 overall pass percentage dropped by 3.11 points compared to last year.

