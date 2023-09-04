Mangalore University results 2023 for 4th, 6th semester declared, Check UG marksheet at results1.mangaloreuniversity.in

  1. Home
Mangalore University Results 2023: Candidates can check their 4th and 5th semester exam results online at results1.mangaloreuniversity.in. They have to use their registration number and semester in the login window to download MU results. Get direct download link here

Updated: Sep 4, 2023 16:55 IST
Mangalore University Results 2023: Mangalore University (MU) has declared UG results for 4th and 5th semester exam online. Candidates can check their Mangalore University results at the official website: results1.mangaloreuniversity.in. They have to use their registration number and semester in the login window to download their MU results for various undergraduate courses. 

The Mangalore University results have been announced for BSc (Interior Design and Decoration)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem), BSc. (Fashion Design)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem), BSc (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem), BSc (Hospitality Science)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem), BSc(Home Science). 

MU Results 2023 Server 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Mangalore University Results Server 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Mangalore University UG Results 2023 for  BSc Courses 

Candidates can check below the table to get the direct link to download 4th and 5th semester result: 

UG Courses 

Semester

MU Result Link 

B.SC (Interior Design & Decoration)/CBCS

4th

Check Here 

B.SC (Interior Design & Decoration)/CBCS

6th

Check Here 

B.SC. (Fashion Design)/CBCS

4th

Check Here 

B.SC. (Fashion Design)/CBCS

6th

Check Here 

B.SC. (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics)/CBCS

4th

Check Here 

B.SC. (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics)/CBCS

6th

Check Here 

B.SC. (Hospitality Science)/CBCS

4th

Check Here 

B.SC. (Hospitality Science)/CBCS

6th

Check Here 

B.Sc.(Home Science)

4th

Check Here 

B.Sc.(Home Science)

6th

Check Here 

Bachelor of Arts (Human Resource Development)/CBCS

4th

Check Here 

Bachelor of Arts (Human Resource Development)/CBCS

6th

Check Here 

Bachelor of Business Administration/CBCS

4th

Check Here 

Bachelor of Business Administration/CBCS

6th

Check Here 

Bachelor of Commerce/CBCS

4th

Check Here 

Bachelor of Commerce/CBCS

6th

Check Here 

How to check Mangalore University Results 2023? 

The MU results can be checked online at the official website:  results1.mangaloreuniversity.in. Go through the steps to know how to download Mangalore University sem results: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: results1.mangaloreuniversity.in

Step 2: On the homepage, UG subject-wise link will appear on the screen

Step 3: Click on My Results (Server - 1 or 2)

Step 4: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter registration number and semester 

Step 6: Download and save it for future references 

