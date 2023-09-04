Mangalore University results 2023 for 4th, 6th semester declared, Check UG marksheet at results1.mangaloreuniversity.in

Mangalore University Results 2023: Mangalore University (MU) has declared UG results for 4th and 5th semester exam online. Candidates can check their Mangalore University results at the official website: results1.mangaloreuniversity.in. They have to use their registration number and semester in the login window to download their MU results for various undergraduate courses.

The Mangalore University results have been announced for BSc (Interior Design and Decoration)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem), BSc. (Fashion Design)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem), BSc (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem), BSc (Hospitality Science)/CBCS (4th and 6th sem), BSc(Home Science).

Mangalore University UG Results 2023 for BSc Courses

Candidates can check below the table to get the direct link to download 4th and 5th semester result:

How to check Mangalore University Results 2023?

The MU results can be checked online at the official website: results1.mangaloreuniversity.in. Go through the steps to know how to download Mangalore University sem results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: results1.mangaloreuniversity.in

Step 2: On the homepage, UG subject-wise link will appear on the screen

Step 3: Click on My Results (Server - 1 or 2)

Step 4: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter registration number and semester

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

