NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC reopens reporting portal for round 1, check last date here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has actiavted the reporting portal for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 from today. The colleges who have not taken admission online and filled in the details of admitted candidates can complete the process by tomorrow. Also, the NEET UG reporting portal will remain open till 3 pm tomorrow, August 9, 2023.

The committee took the decision after receiving requests from some colleges which took offline admissions of allotted candidates. MCC stated that no further extension will be given and advised the colleges to follow the specified dates. NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment result was declared on July 29, 2023. Candidates had to report to the colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

Candidates can go through the table know the dates for round 2 counselling:

Events Dates NEET UG Counselling Fresh Registration/ Payment August 9 to 14, 2023 Choice filling/ Locking August 10 to 15, 2023 Processing of Seat allotment August 16 to 17, 2023 Result August 18, 2023 Uploading of documents August 19, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 20 to 28, 2023

Notice for reopening of NEET UG reporting portal

MCC mentioned in the notice, “Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS is in receipt of requests from some colleges who have taken ‘Offline’ admissions of allotted candidates for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2023 in spite of the time provided for verification on 5th & 6th August, 2023. In larger interest of the candidates, MCC is re-opening the Reporting portal for Round-1 as a one time measure.”

It also added, “Any request for extending the time further will not be entertained by MCC. Colleges/ Institutes are directed to stick to time schedule and follow timelines stringently in future.”

Reporting to allotted colleges

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to the designated college to complete the admissions processes. Reporting or joining during the first round is not mandatory. Those wishing to take a seat or upgrade must join and report. Seat allocation must be followed by reporting and joining in the second round unless candidates are willing to forfeit their security deposit by opting out. They must carry the original documents while reporting at the allotted colleges.

