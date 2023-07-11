NIFT 5th Seat Allocation Result 2023 Out, Check Steps to Download Here

NIFT Seat Allocation Result 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the fifth round of seat allocation for UG and PG programmes for the academic year 2023 in online mode. Those registered candidates who have appeared for the admission process can check and download the NIFT 5th allocation list through the official websites: nift.ac.in, niftadmissions.in.

As per the official notification, the candidates must download their provisional allotment letter from the admissions portal using the required login credentials. Candidates who have been shortlisted can submit the fees in online mode by July 13, 2023, till 11.59 pm.

NIFT's Candidate's Portal - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check NIFT 5th Seat Allotment Result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the NIFT 5th seat allocation list from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of NIFT: nift.ac.in, niftadmissions.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the allotment letter given on the homepage

Step 3: Now, login using the required details in the candidate's portal

Step 4: The NIFT 5th seat allotment list 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download the seat allotment list for future use

Check the official notification here

NIFT Seat Allocation Result 2023

The examination authority released the 4th round of seat allocation for regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on July 3, 2023, from 5 pm onwards. Those candidates who have exercised the freeze option and frozen their seats can revise their option to upgrade or slide by login through their accounts. They can click on the request to unfreeze the seat from the Google form to revise their option.

