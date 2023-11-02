Odisha Government Offers Free Wi-Fi in Public Universities, Check Details Here

Odisha College Updates: The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards enhancing the educational experience for students. The government has decided to provide free Wi-Fi to state-run universities. This initiative is aimed at providing students with seamless and unrestricted access to online educational resources, including study materials and e-books. By facilitating connectivity, the government aims to empower students with the tools they need to excel in their academic pursuits and further foster a culture of digital learning within the state's educational landscape.

Installation of Wi-Fi Facility

Higher Education Department special secretary Ramakanta Nayak has asked registrars of all state-run universities to provide detailed estimates for the installation of Wi-Fi facilities on the campuses. He stated, "The Odisha government intends to provide free Wi-Fi for students on university campuses as most of the study materials are now-a-days available online."

Two Universities have been providing free Wi-Fi

Although Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University have already been offering Wi-Fi services on their campuses, this recent decision by the Odisha government will extend the benefits to students in other universities across the state. The provision of free Wi-Fi along with an allocation of 1GB of data for students in all colleges and universities was a commitment made by the ruling BJD party in its election manifesto leading up to the 2019 assembly and general elections.

Odisha NMMS 2023 Scholarship Exam on November 5

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship exam on November 5, 2023. Students must download the hall ticket from the official website: scertodisha.nic.in by entering the login credentials. There are a total of 3, 314 scholarships and these will be distributed among 30 districts. Also, there is a district-wise reservation for SC, ST SEBC and physically handicapped candidates.

Also Read: Odisha NMMS 2023 Scholarship Exam on Nov 5; Get Admit Card at scertodisha.nic.in