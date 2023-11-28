School Holiday Announced In Aligarh Due To Bad Weather Conditions

UP Schools Closed: Schools in Aligarh will remain closed today, November 28, 2023. Schools from nursery to class 8 are closed today due to bad weather conditions. Schools will remain closed for all CBSE, ICSE, and state board schools.

The announcement regarding the school holiday was announced by the Education Officer-in-charge as per the orders of District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the schools for updates regarding the reopening of schools.

Earlier, school holiday was announced across Uttar Pradesh on September 12, 2023. Schools were closed for students from pre-primary to class 12 due to bad weather conditions in Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri districts on September 12, 2023.

Schools were also closed in Delhi and UP schools were closed yesterday, November 28, 2023, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Schools were also closed on November 24 on the occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. Schools were closed from pre-nursery to class 12.

