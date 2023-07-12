SSPU Pune University Result 2023 Declared for UG and Diploma courses at unipune.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Pune University SPPU Maharashtra has announced the exam results of UG and Diploma programmes at unipune.ac.in. To check the SPPU exam result, candidates can log in with seat numbers and mother's names to download their scorecard. Get direct link here

Updated: Jul 12, 2023 19:15 IST
SSPU Pune University Result 2023: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Maharashtra has declared the exam results of undergraduate and diploma courses in online mode. Students who appeared for the semester exams can now check their SSPU results at unipune.ac.in. To check the Pune University SPPU exam result, candidates can log in with seat numbers and mother's names in the login window.  

The authorities have released the result for the following programmes - Bachelor of Physical Education, Bachelor of Business Administration, Diploma in Labour Laws and Labour Welfare, and Bachelor in Hotel Management & Catering Tech and Bachelor of Science (Cyber & Digital Science). 

SSPU Pune University Result Latest Updates & News: BBA, BSC, Diploma Exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for SSPU University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses 

Direct Link 

Bachelor of Physical Education

Check Here 

Bachelor of Business Administration

Check Here 

Diploma in Labour Laws and Labour Welfare

Check Here 

Bachelor in Hotel Management & Catering Tech

Check Here 

Bachelor of Science (Cyber & Digital Science)

Check Here 

Check SSPU Result Link Here

How To Check Pune University SSPU Result 2023?

The authorities have announced the result of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in online mode. The candidates have to go to the official website to check the result. Check the steps provided below to know the Pune University SSPU result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: unipune.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: Click on the subject-wise result link

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, log in with seat numbers and mother’s name

Step 6: Submit and check the SPPU exam results

Pune University SSPU Result 2023 Scorecard 

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Maharashtra results have been declared in the form of individual scorecards. In the SSPU result, the following details have been provided - information of the candidates and the marks they have scored. Check details mentioned on the scorecard below: 

  • Name of the student
  • College name
  • University name
  • Seat number
  • Mother’s name
  • Father’s name
  • Marks secured 
  • Subjects
  • Semester 

SSPU Pune University UG and Diploma Examination 2023 Details

University

SSPU Pune University

Academic Session

2022-2023

Examination

SSPU Pune University UG Examination 2023

Courses

BSc, UG and Diploma

Periyar University Result Release Date

July 12, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

unipune.ac.in

Also Read: DDU Admit Card 2023 releases, download Gorakhpur University entrance exam hall ticket at ddugu.ac.in

