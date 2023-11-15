  1. Home
Tamil Nadu Schools Closed, Holiday Declared For Schools in Chennai Today Due To Heavy Rainfall

A holiday has been announced for today, November 15, 2023, for all educational institutions in Chennai and surrounding regions owing to the heavy rainfall received in the last few days. Check the complete details here.

Updated: Nov 15, 2023 08:05 IST
Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: Chennai District Collector has announced a holiday for schools in the city owing to the continuous rainfall received. According to the announcement, schools and colleges in the Villupuram, Ariyalur, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam areas will remain closed today, November 15, 2023.

Educational institutions in the union territory of Puducherry’s Karaikal have also been ordered to remain closed due to the heavy rainfall received. IT must however be noted that the schools and colleges in Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram district will remain open. The decision to keep schools open was taken after improved weather conditions in the area. 

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu state government had ordered the closure of schools in the state on November 13, 2023, a day after Diwali for the convenience of students and parents celebrating the festival. 

The India Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall for Chennai and nearby districts today, November 15, 2023. Earlier, an orange alert was also issued for coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal as isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected on November 13 and 14, 2023. 

Along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in Kerala and the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh today.

Delhi Schools Closed

In other news, schools in the national capital will remain closed until November 18, 2023. The schools have been closed for an early winter break due to the increased air pollution in the city. Earlier, the schools were closed and shifted to online mode of learning. However, due to the rising pollution levels in Delhi, the authorities announced an early winter break starting November 9, 2023. Further details regarding the reopening of schools will be announced by officials soon. 

