Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registrations Ends Today, Apply Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Important Highlights Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration ends today: October 13, 2023.

NMMS 2023 exam on December 10, 2023.

Exam Language- Telugu, English, Hindi and Urdu.

Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Exam: Directorate of Government Examinations, DGE Telangana will close the registration window for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme, NMMS today: October 13, 2023. Candidates who wish to register must visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

According to the Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023 schedule, the exam for class 8th students will be held on December 10, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The NMMS Scholarship 2023 exam will be administered at revenue divisional headquarters in 33 districts of the state. It will be held in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, and English.

Who Can Apply for Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Exam?

Candidates can check out the eligibility requirements below:

Candidates who belong to SC/ST categories must have secured at least 50 percent of marks in class 7th exams (academic year 2022-23).

Candidates whose parental income does not exceed Rs. 3,50,000 p.a. are eligible to apply for this examination.

Students who have attended non-residential Zila Parishad, local government, government-aided, and model schools can also apply. However, residential facility-based model school students are not eligible.

Telangana NMMS Scholarship 2023 Qualifying Percentage

Check out the passing percentage below:

The minimum qualifying marks for each paper will be 40% and in the case of SC/ST students, this cut-off will be 32%.

Selection will be made as per the merit subject to district-wise and community-wise quotas allotted as per norms issued by MHRD New Delhi.

Exam Fee:

For General & Backward Caste Students: Rs.100-00 For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled tribe & PH Students: Rs. 50-00

What is NMMS Scholarship 2023?

The Ministry for Human Resource Development, Government of India has launched a centrally sponsored National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (N.M.M.S.S).

Under this scheme an exam will be conducted every year for the students studying class VIII in Government/ Local Body/Municipal/Aided Schools/ Modal schools which have no residential facility(i.e. from non-residential Schools only) and selected candidates are eligible for getting the scholarship.

