WBJEE Exam Date 2024 Announced, Check Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture Schedule Here

WBJEE Exam Date 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the exam date of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2024 through an official notice. As per the date announced, WBJEE 2024 will be conducted on April 28 (Sunday). Like every year, it is expected that the exam will be held in two shifts.

Candidates can check the date and WBJEE notice online at wbjeeb.in or on this page too. As of now, only the WBJEE exam date 2024 has been announced. The detailed notification including syllabus, eligibility, application process, schedule and fees will be released in due course of time.

When WBJEE Exam be Held in 2024?

As of now, only the exam date has been released. WBJEE will be conducted in April 2024. Candidates can go through the table for detailed information:

Events Dates WBJEE Information Brochure To be notified WBJEE Application Form To be notified WBJEE Admit Card To be notified WBJEE Exam Date April 28, 2024

Check WBJEE Exam Date 2024 Notice PDF Here

Why is WBJEE 2024 Conducted?

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is held for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses at participating colleges and universities in West Bengal. Later, WBJEEB conducts the common counselling process for admission, after announcing results.

For admission to engineering courses, apart from WBJEE, the board also considers JEE Main result marks. For Architecture courses, candidates need to qualify for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or paper 2 of JEE Main.

How to register for WBJEE 2024?

Candidates can register for West Bengal JEE online at the official website. As of now, the dates have not been released. However, the process to apply for WBJEE is expected to remain the same. Check the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Login, fill up the form and pay the registration fees

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Also Read: JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Registration Window Closes Today, Admit Card on November 3