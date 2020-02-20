AFCAT 2020 Exam Begins from 22 Feb: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack the Online & EKT Exam

Cracking AFCAT 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. AFCAT 2020 (1) Exam will consist of AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) including Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). AFCAT Online Exam will be conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam will be conducted by the Air Force.

Click here to know the AFCAT 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Indian Air Force is conducting this exam on 22nd & 23rd February 2020 to select eligible candidates for posts under Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). So we have come up with the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the AFCAT 2020 Exam with flying colors:

We have listed down some important topics of Online & EKT Exam, which will help you in your last minute preparation:

2. Time Management :

You are required to allot proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice:

AFCAT 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode by Indian Air Force (IAF) atdifferent exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving paper in online mode.

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at an incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut offs and negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in AFCAT Online Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

AFCAT (2) 2019 Result

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card along the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the link given below:

The same should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

7. Don’t take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.