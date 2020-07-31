AIL LET 2020: Army Institute of Law will conduct AIL LET 2020 for candidates seeking admission to its undergraduate law programme. AIL LET 2020 offers admission to its 5-Year integrated BA LLB course for candidates who qualify in the exam. The Army Institute of Law Entrance Test will be conducted in the online mode as a Computer-Based test. AIL LET 2020 is an institute level exam which offers a total of 80 seats in the BA LLB programme of which 60 seats are reserved for wards of army personnel, 16 seats are offered under Punjab Category; while remaining 4 seats will be filled by candidates under the All India Category. Candidates who qualify AIL LET 2020 will be required to participate in the selection process conducted by the institute. Read the article below to find all about AIL LET 2020 including important dates, registration, admit card, exam pattern, result and more.

AIL LET 2020 - Overview

A quick glance through the table below will provide the candidates with an overview of AIL LET 2020.

Particulars Details Name of the Exam Army Institute of Law Entrance Test Conducting authority Army Institute of Law, Mohali Mode of exam Online Course Offered BA LLB Medium of Exam English

AIL LET 2020 Important Dates

The conducting body has notified the revised AIL LET important dates 2020. The important dates of AIL LET 2020 events are provided for the reference of the candidates in the table below.

Events Dates AIL LET 2020 Registration Starts 1st June 2020 AIL LET 2020 Registration Ends 22nd June, 2020 AIL LET Registration 2020 with late fee 25th June 2020 Re-opening of AIL LET 2020 Registration Portal for Army and AllIndia Civil Category 21st July 2020 Last date for AIL LET 2020 Registration with fee of Rs. 4000/- for Army and All India Civil Category 31st July 2020 AIL LET 2020 Admit Card Availability 24th - 29th August 2020 AIL LET 2020 29th August 2020 (9 AM - 11 AM) AIL LET Result 2020 By 15th September 2020 AIL LET 2020 Selection Process To be notified

AIL LET 2020 - Details

The Army Institute of Law, Mohali has specified various criteria and processes related to the entrance test and admission procedure. Candidates can find the details of AIL LET 2020 below.

AIL LET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates appearing for AIL LET 2020 are required to meet the eligibility criteria specified for admission. The AIL LET 2020 eligibility criteria specified for the entrance test and subsequent admission are provided below.

Candidates appearing for AIL LET 2020 are required to have passed 10+2 or an equivalent exam with a minimum aggregate of 45% marks.

As per the eligibility criteria of AIL LET 2020, candidates who have passed 10+2 from Open University system directly without possessing any basic qualifications for pursuing such studies are not considered eligible for admission.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 in compartments are also not eligible for AIL LET 2020.

AIL LET 2020 Registration

The exam officials conducted the process of AIL LET registration 2020 from 1st June to 22nd June. The AIL LET 2020 registration portal was again re-opened from 21st to 31st July for candidates who wish to register with late fee. The AIL LET 2020 registration process is crucial for candidates willing to appear in the exam. In the AIL LET registration 2020, candidates are required to provide their personal and educational qualification details, uploading of photograph, signature, photograph, and other mandatory documents in the format and size specified and payment of the requisite registration fee. Candidates must ensure that they submit they provide all the necessary details during AIL LET 2020 registration as incomplete application forms will be rejected. Also, candidates must provide genuine information during AIL LET registration 2020 as the details provided will be verified later by the conducting authority.

AIL LET 2020 Admit Card

For all the candidates successfully registered, the conducting authority will issue admit card of AIL LET 2020. The AIL LET 2020 admit card will be made available in the online mode only on the official website. Candidates will be required to login to their individual portals with their User Id and password in order to download the AIL LET 2020 admit card. It is also advised that candidates keep their AIL LET 2020 admit cards carefully as it is required in the later stages of the admission process as well.

AIL LET 2020 Syllabus

The Army Institute of Law, Mohali, has specified the syllabus for AIL LET 2020. Candidates appearing for the BA LLB entrance test must follow the AIL LET 2020 syllabus as they prepare for the exam. All the subjects and important topics from which questions will be asked in the entrance test are included under the AIL LET syllabus 2020. Candidates following the AIL LET 2020 syllabus will be able to build an effective preparation strategy for the exam.

AIL LET 2020 Mock Test

The exam conducting body has released mock test for AIL LET 2020 aspirants on the official website. Candidates appearing for AIL LET 2020 must practice from AIL LET mock test 2020 to get acquainted with the prospects of attempting an online computer-based test. Also, the AIL LET 2020 mock test will allow the candidates to work on their time-management which is very crucial on the actual exam day.

AIL LET 2020Exam Pattern

As per the exam pattern of AIL LET 2020, the entrance test will be conducted in the online mode. AIL LET 2020 will comprise 200 multiple choice type questions. Candidates, according to the AIL LET exam pattern 2020, will be required to attempt 200 questions in 120 minutes. The exam pattern of AIL LET 2020 does not specify negative marking for incorrect answers while every correct answer will be awarded +1 mark. Incorrect answers or questions left unanswered will fetch 0 marks.

AIL LET 2020 Result

The conducting body will release the result of AIL LET 2020 in the online mode on the official website. Candidates will be required to visit the registration portal on the official website and login with their ID and password to download their AIL LET 2020 result. The AIL LET 2020 result will comprise details such as the qualifying status of the candidate, section-wise and overall marks. Candidates qualifying according to the result of AIL LET 2020 will be shortlisted for the selection process.

AIL LET Selection Process 2020

Candidates who qualify AIL LET 2020 will be shortlisted to participate in the selection process. The AILET 2020 selection process will comprise of document verification, counselling and seat allotment rounds which will be conducted in the offline mode. Qualified candidates who are shortlisted for the selection process of AIL LET 2020 will be required to attend the session in-person and carry the originals and photocopies of all relevant documents as specified by the conducting authority. All the candidates shortlisted for AIL LET selection process 2020 will be mandatorily required to undergo document verification process. Shortlisted candidates who complete the document verification successfully will only be considered for admission. The conducting authority will allot seats during the AIL LET 2020 selection process on the merit rank of the candidate in the entrance test.