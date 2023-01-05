APSC Exam Schedule 2023 Out for Inspector (Legal Metrology) Post @apsc.nic.in: Check Admit Card Download Date

Assam PSC has released the schedule/admit card update for the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check update here.

APSC Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test schedule/admit card update for the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology on its official website. As per the programme released by the Commission, the screening test for the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department will be conducting on 29 January 2023 (Sunday).

Candidates applies successfully for the the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology against Advt. No. 19/2022 can download APSC Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update





According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the Inspector of Legal Metrology post in two sittings on 29 January 2023. Exam for General Studies Paper I will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12 Noon and General Science Paper Ii will be held from 01.30 P.M. to 3.30 P.M.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the screening test for the above post on 25 January 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download the APSC Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: APSC Exam Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update