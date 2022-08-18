Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Rally 2022: Check Exam Dates, Centres, Instructions 1380 Vacancies

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Admit Card 2022 Released for PST, PET, Trade Skill Test, and Written Test. Check Exam Dates, Exam Centres, and Important Exam Instructions.

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022: The Office of the Director-General Assam Riffles, Shillong will be conducting the Selection Procedure for the eligible male and female Indian citizens for filling up of 1380 vacancies in Group B & C posts for different trades/posts under Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. The online applications for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 were open till 20th July 2022.

In this article, we have shared the Exam Schedule, Exam Centres, and Important Exam Instructions for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 PST, PET, Skill Test, Written Test.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release 13th April 2022 Application Start Date 6th June 2022 Application End Date 20th July 2022 (11:59 PM) PST, PET, Skill Test, Written Test 1st September 2022 onwards

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Exam Schedule

Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 will include (i) Physical Standard Test (PST) (ii) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) (iii) Written Exam (iv) Trade Test (Skill Test).

All of the above tests will be conducted simultaneously from 1st September 2022 onwards at seven nominated centres. The entire process may take 20-30 days to complete the Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficient Test (PET)/Field Trials, Trade (Skill) Test (TT), Written Test, Detailed Documentation Verification, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME) as applicable.

NOTE: No lodging & food will be provided by the Assam Rifles during your stay for the recruitment process. No TA/DA is admissible.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Exam Centres

The Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, and Trade Test (Skill Test) for the Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022 at seven nominated centres from 1st September 2022 onwards. Check details below:

State Centres Trades Assam ARTC & S, Diphu Ministerial: Clerk Med: Laboratory Assistant and AYA (Paramedical) Nagaland ARTC & S, 3rd Mile, Dimapur Med: Nursing Assistant Nagaland ARTC & S, Sukhovi Comn: Operator Radio and Line (ORL) (UP & Bihar States only) Assam Jorhat Comn: Operator Radio and Line (ORL) (Rest of India) Assam Lokra EME: Armr Meghalaya HQ DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong Religious Teacher Med: Veterinary Field Assistant Engr: Bridge & Road Comn: Radio Mechanic (RM) Assam Haflong Tradesmen: Washerman

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Admit Card

Successfully registered candidates for the Assam Rifles Technical & Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 are hereby advised to download Admit Card to attend Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, and Trade Test (Skill Test).

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Exam Instructions

All candidates need to carry following documents (both original and photocopy duly self-attested) and Admit Card in original while reporting to the Presiding Officer of respective centres:

(a) Educational Certificate and Mark Sheets.

(b) Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC).

(c) Caste/reservation Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) as applicable.

(d) Latest character certificate issued by Police Authority.

(e) 10 copies of recent passport size photographs.

(f) Photo ID proof i.e., Aadhaar Card/ PAN card/ Voter ID/ Driving License, etc

(g) original copy of system generated online application for PST & PET.

(h) Typing/ Short-Hand/ ITI/ Diploma/ Degree/ Experience Certificate, etc as applicable for Technical and Tradesman Rally only.

(i) Discharge Certificate in case of Ex-servicemen for Technical and Tradesman Rally only.

(j) No Objection Certificate (NOC) for departmental candidates duly signed by appropriate authority for Technical and Tradesman Rally only.

Assam Rifles Recruitment Admit Card 2022 Technical & Tradesman